Gettysburg foursome wins USBC seniors handicap title

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Strike Chasers of Gettysburg captured the seniors handicap team title at the York Adams USBC Senior Open Championship held at Hanover Bowling Centre. The team, consisting of Sonya Young, William Horgah, James Kinsella and Kevin Senn, tallied 2,925 pins.

In singles, bowlers competed in four age divisions. Gerald Dubs of Dover took top honors in the 68 and older handicap group with a 770. Joe Andreone of New Freedom won the scratch competition with a 711.

Harold Stafford of Hanover earned first place in the 62-67 age handicap division with an 821.

Robert Myers of Stewartstown topped the 56-61 age scratch competition with a 763.

In the 50-55 age group, Melvin Thomas of Glenville tallied an 801 to earn handicap honors, while Kevin Sollenberger of Mt. Wolf took top honors in the scratch category with a 749.

In the six-game all-events competition, Dubs rolled a 1,453 and won the 68 and older handicap title. Gary Bowman of York captured scratch honors with a 1,372. He also won the scratch and handicap divisions in the 9-game all-events.

Scott Strickler of York won the scratch division in the 56-61 age group with a 1,445.

For complete results, visit www.yausbc.org.