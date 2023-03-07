Local 14-year-old bowler chasing his second perfect game

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

When Nolan Wolfrom rolled his first 300 game on Feb. 26, 2022, he was the youngest York Countian to achieve the feat at 13 years and one month.

He was one month younger than Clayton Tyndall was when he notched a 300 game on Dec. 3, 2022. At the time, however, Tyndall was mistakenly referred to as the youngest county bowler to achieve the feat.

Slightly a year after his perfecto, Wolfrom, 14, is chasing another 300 game, hoping to become the youngest York County bowler with a pair of perfect games.

"I never thought I would be so young when I rolled my first 300," he said. "But I definitely have bowling in my genes."

Wolfrom's grandfather Dale, his father Brian, and two uncles, Craig and Mike, all own perfect games. Mike is a member of the York-Adams USBC Hall of Fame and the Pennsylvania USBC Hall of Fame.

"Bowling has meant a lot to our family," Brian Wolfrom said. "And we are all proud of Nolan."

The Red Lion eighth-grader credits Terry Miller, proprietor of Suburban Bowlerama, and Andrew Hurst of BowlerMaxx Pro Shop for helping to improve his game.

"Terry has helped with my form and approach," said Wolfrom, who is averaging 189. "And I've been concentrating on making more of my spares. Andrew has drilled my equipment and been a great mentor."

And both of Wolfrom's mentors have loved what they've seen from him.

"Nolan has made tremendous strides in the past two years," said Miller. "He's willing to work hard and put in the time. He's eager to learn, practices and listens to advice. He's doing really well for his age, and I believe he has a bright future."

Wolfrom also studies his favorite PBA bowlers, such as Chris Via, Packy Hannahan and E.J. Tackett.

As much as he loves bowling, the teen isn't sure if it will be his main sport in high school. This winter he missed a number of Saturday morning league sessions at Suburban Bowlerama because of conflicts with wrestling tournaments.

"I'm not sure if I want to bowl or wrestle," he said. "But I don't want to make a decision yet."

Wolfrom also has participated in football, baseball and lacrosse. He's the type of person who enjoys being active and gaining different experiences.

He is, however, strongly weighing the possibility of bowling for Red Lion Area High School as a freshman.

"I think I would enjoy the competition and camaraderie," he said. "And I think I have a chance to be really good."