Gettysburg duo wins York-Adams women's handicap doubles title

Barry Sparks
For The York Dispatch

Dianne Sanders and Julie Miller of Gettysburg teamed up to capture the women's handicap doubles title in the 79th annual York-Adams Women's Tournament held at Suburban Bowlerama over the weekend.

Sanders and Miller tallied 1,513 pins, outdistancing the second-place team of Rebecca Elliehausen and Khrystyna Liske by 118.

Sanders and Miller also finished second in the scratch category with a 1,267 score.  Beth Kostjal and Stephanie Whipple-Miller of York took top honors with 1,368 pins.

Miller captured the handicap and scratch all-events categories. Sanders placed second in handicap all-events and handicap singles. Crystal Perry of Taneytown, Md., won the handicap singles.

Liske edged Kostjal by two pins, 685-683, to take first place in scratch singles. 

For complete results, visit www.yausbc.com.

