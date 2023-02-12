Graham survives split to win Senior Match Play title

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Rick Graham carried a 39-pin lead into the final game of the Senior Match Play Championship at Lion Bowl on Saturday.

He was bowling on the same pair of lanes as Mike Wright, his closest competitor. The 55-year-old right-hander's main goal was to stay ahead of Wright.

When Graham left a 7-10 split in the second frame, he grew a little uneasy. But Wright left a 4-9 split in the bottom of the frame, eliciting a sigh of relief from Graham, who came away with the championship.

"That made me feel a lot better," Graham said after he collected $550 for the victory. "At that point we were still even. And, I was confident I could put together some strikes coming down the stretch."

The Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, resident, who bowls at Colony Park North, closed out the game with a three-bagger and a nine-count to defeat Wright, 237-190, and win the tournament by 86 pins. Graham averaged 233 for six games on Saturday.

A veteran tournament bowler, Graham typically competes 45 to 50 weekends a year. That experience makes him difficult to beat.

"The win feels good, particularly since it's my first win since tearing my right bicep muscle in early November," he said. "It's always nice to win a local tournament. I appreciate when I don't have to travel far, and I can sleep in my own bed."

While competing against Wright, Graham had to keep an eye on Guy Johnson, who was in third place.

"I believe Guy could have catapulted over me into first place if he had rolled a big game and I was in the low 200s," said Graham. "So, I couldn't relax too much."

In modified senior match play, the bowler with the highest score in the field receives 40 bonus pins, the bowler with the second-highest receives 30 pins, third-highest gets 20 pins and fourth-highest garners 10 pins. All bowlers also receive plus or minus the number of pins above or below 200 for each game.

"I knew coming into the finals (on Saturday) that I had to be aggressive," said Graham, who enjoyed an 81-pin advantage after eight games of qualifying in a field of 45 bowlers. "Just bowling games in the 220s wouldn't cut it. With the scoring format, a bowler can make up a lot of ground with a couple 279 games."

Here are the final standings: