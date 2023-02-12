All Stars, World of Outlaws race at Florida's Volusia Speedway Park

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

The All Star Circuit of Champions and the World of Outlaws both raced at the Volusia Speedway Park last week. Action started with All Star shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, and concluded with the Outlaws from Thursday through Saturday.

Tuesday’s All Star show fell to defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. Sweet raced to the victory over fellow Outlaw Logan Schuchart, of Hanover. David Gravel, Spencer Bayston and Carson Macedo completed an Outlaw sweep of the top five positions. Others of note to local fans included Brent Marks in seventh, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri eighth, Brock Zearfoss 12th, Hanover’s Jacob Allen 15th and Danny Dietrich 18th.

On Wednesday, Macedo raced to the win over Donny Schatz. James McFadden, Macri and Justin Peck completed the top five. Zearfoss was seventh, Schuchart ninth, Marks 15th and Allen 22nd.

Thursday’s feature was rained out and rescheduled as a part of Friday’s program, setting up Gravel for a sweep of both features. In the make-up event, Gravel scored the win over Buddy Kofoid, with Dietrich getting third after racing second for much of the event. Sheldon Haudesnchild and Schuchart completed the top five. Marks was seventh, Zearfoss 12th, Allen 21st and Macri was credited with 25th after dropping from the event after leading the first 10 laps.

In the regularly scheduled event on Friday, Gravel again bested Kofoid for the win with Schuchart, Cory Eliason and Peck in the top five. Marks was 12th, Zearfoss 14th, Dietrich 15th, Macri 26th and Allen 27th.

A soaking rain moved into the area on Saturday evening, and that program was called complete without the feature being run.