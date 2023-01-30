February to be filled with local bowling tournaments

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Local bowlers looking for a tournament shouldn't have any trouble finding one in February. The calendar is filled with them, and it all starts this coming weekend.

Qualifying for the Senior Match Play Championship is slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hanover Bowling Centre and 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Suburban Bowlerama. Bowlers roll four games each day. One in three bowlers from each age division (50-59, 60-66, 67-plus) advance to six games of modified match play at Lion Bowl at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Entry fee is $70 before Feb. 4 and $80 after that date.

Hanover Bowling Centre hosts the York-Adams USBC Senior Open Championship, Feb. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19. The tournament features four divisions in singles and all-events. Age divisions are 50 to 55, 56 to 61, 62 to 67 and 68 and older. There's one division in doubles and team events. Teams consist of four bowlers. Entry fee is $30 per bowler per event. Six- and nine-game all-events categories are optional for an additional $5 each. Walk-ins are accepted, but pre-registration is encouraged.

Colony Park Lanes North hosts a 5-Man Baker Tournament starting at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Entry fee is $150 per team.

Coming soon: The Sixth Annual Elijah Hawkins Memorial Youth Scholarship Tournament is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Hanover Bowling Centre. The format features five games (total pin fall) and handicap is 100% of 220. Entry fee is $30 prior to Jan. 28 and $35 after that date.

Colony Park Lanes North hosts a Valentines Doubles tournament Sunday, Feb. 19. Teams roll two games of Baker format, two games of Scotch doubles and one regular game of doubles. Entry fee is $45 per team.

Suburban Bowlerama also features a Valentines Doubles tournament at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19. The format includes two games of Scotch doubles and three games of Baker doubles. Teams use their top four scores. Entry fee is $60 and includes one beverage per person.