Two local bowlers to be inducted into York-Adams USBC Hall of Fame

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Adam Baer and Barry Gilbert will be inducted into the York-Adams USBC Hall of Fame for their bowling ability on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The ceremony will take place at the UAW Local 182, at 3562 Gillespie Dr. in York. The dinner/dance begins at 6 p.m.

Baer, 41, has the distinction of being elected his first year on the ballot. The powerful right-hander has rolled 119 perfect games and 92 series of at least 800. His highest average is 250 and his highest series is an 858.

The York Springs resident rolled his first 300 game at age 17 on Dec. 5, 1998, at Hanover Bowling Centre. A week later, he added another perfect game, becoming the first York-Adams junior bowler with two perfect games.

Baer has distinguished himself in the BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championships. He is a five-time champion and the only bowler to win back-to-back Match Play titles in the tournament's 26-year history. No other bowler has won more than two Match Play titles.

He won PBA East Region titles in 2010 and 2012. He also is a member of the five-man team that holds the county record for high series. He teamed with Josh Coleman, Adam Mobley, Dan Noel and Mike Staub to tally 3,847 pins at Hanover Bowling Centre in 2015.

Baer was named Male Bowler of the Decade for 2010-19 by the York County Bowling Proprietors Association.x

Gilbert, 73, has racked up a long list of accomplishments during a career that has spanned nearly 60 years.

The Mountville resident has split his bowling between York and Lancaster counties, excelling on both sides of the Susquehanna River.

The southpaw has tallied 17 perfect games and 15 800 series. His high average is 234 and his high series is an 838. He led York County bowlers in average in the 2003-04 season.

Gilbert rolled the first 800 series in county history in 1977. He recorded games of 290, 279 and 240 for an 806 in the Traveling League at East Lincoln. Gilbert holds the distinction of having a 300 game and an 800 series in five consecutive decades. He has yet to roll a 300 game or 800 series this decade, but he says there still an outside chance he may.

He also owns four Pennsylvania USBC titles and was the Pennsylvania USBC state champion representative at the national tournament in Louisville, Ky., in 2022.

His other accomplishments include high average in the Central Pennsylvania Travel League, which featured five state Hall of Famers, in 1977-1978, and finishing 88th (out of 45,000-plus bowlers) at the Petersen Classic in 1991.