Hanover's Shoemaker named PBA East Region Player of the Year

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Cody Shoemaker's fiancée, Kate, encouraged him to enter more Professional Bowling Association events after he won his first PBA East Region title in Towson, Md., in April.

The 29-year-old right-hander heeded her advice and ended up earning the 2022 PBA East Region Player of the Year honor. Shoemaker led the region in points (7,425), earnings ($8,820), average (220) and games (121). He was announced as the award winner at a banquet earlier this month.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said Shoemaker, who was named PBA East Region Rookie of the Year in 2016. "I had an amazingly consistent year. I'm glad Kate pushed me to bowl more this year. She helped me regain the fire I had in the past."

The Hanover couple was married on May 13, 2022.

Shoemaker's first goal was to qualify for the Regional Players Invitational (RPI) in Las Vegas, which was held earlier this month. He finished in the top 15. After qualifying for the RPI, he set his sights on PBA East Region Player of the Year.

With his confidence level at an all-time high, Shoemaker has decided to compete full-time on the PBA national tour, which begins Jan. 29 at Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis. The four-month tour makes stops in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, New Jersey and Delaware.

"Now's the time," he said. "My wife is a nurse and we don't have any children. I can travel and chase my dreams. Not having to worry about money takes a lot of pressure off of me. I can focus on just bowling."

Besides the support of his wife, Shoemaker credits former PBA competitor Ritchie Wolfe; Terry Miller, proprietor of Suburban Bowlerama; and John Jameson, president of Innovative Products, among others for pushing him toward his goal.

"Without supportive people and resources, I couldn't consider going on the PBA Tour," he said. "I've received a lot of help and encouragement."

Although Shoemaker believes he has proven he can compete at the highest level, he knows he has to continually improve. He has worked on changing his ball roll and becoming more versatile on the lanes.

"The best bowlers keep getting better," he said. "There's always room to improve. Athletes like Tiger Woods are never satisfied."

Shoemaker is eager to compete on the PBA Tour. And he hopes his success in 2022 carries over into 2023.