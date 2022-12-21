York County's Baker to bowl for nationally ranked Duquesne

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Maribeth Baker, a York bowler, will lace up her bowling shoes for Duquesne University next year. The 17-year-old is the first member of the Dukes' 2023 recruiting class.

"Maribeth is someone who has stood out to me for a while," Duquesne coach Jody Fetterhoff said. "She has had a lot of success in tournaments throughout her career. That experience combined with her positive energy is going to continue to elevate this program."

Duquesne, a NCAA Division I school, is currently ranked 13th in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) Top 25. It has been ranked in the Top 25 since February 2018.

"I feel so relieved," said Baker, who had more than a dozen scholarship offers. "To receive a Division I bowling scholarship is awesome, particularly after all my hard work. I'm excited to start my college career."

Baker has an impressive bowling resume. She was a Pennsylvania High School state finalist in 2022, Elite Tour champion in 2022, the Pennsylvania Pepsi under-18 state champ in 2021, a two-time Mid-Atlantic Junior Bowlers Tour Singles Champion (2019 and 2021), Suburban One League High School Singles Champ (2020, 2021 and 2022) and more.

The right-hander carries a 217 average. She owns a high game of 300 and a high series of 786. She also has a 3.7 GPA as a National Honor Society member.

Baker attends Penn Ridge High School in Bucks County. Her mother, Sara, is an elementary principal in Sellersville (Bucks County) and her father, Jason, is a teacher in the Spring Grove school district. Baker and her mother spend the weekdays in Bucks County and the weekends in York County. Maribeth competes in the junior league at Colony Park North.

"One of the reasons Maribeth attends school in Bucks County is so she can compete on a high school girls' team," said her father. "She wouldn't have been able to do that in York County. She's accomplished her goals, and we are super ecstatic about her attending Duquesne."

Baker said the Pittsburgh university met all of her criteria.

"The most important thing was that I wanted a team I could bond with for four years," said Baker, who's interested in majoring in sports and media. "When I visited the school, I felt immediately welcomed. Duquesne's women's bowling team also has a history of success."

That success is likely to continue with Baker as an integral part of the roster.