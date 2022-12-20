Tyndall, 13, breaks York County bowling record with perfect game

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Clayton Tyndall, at 13 years and two months of age, became the youngest York County native to roll a 300 game when he accomplished the feat at Colony Park North on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The 5-foot-11 West York seventh grader said he was "super nervous" after the eighth frame. "Going into the 10th frame, I took it one ball at a time," he said. "I kept reminding myself not to mess up."

When the last pin fell, Tyndall was excited and relieved. A week later, he admitted he was still excited.

Other 13-year-olds who have rolled perfect games in York County include Alex Ludwig (13 years, three months, 2000) and Max Minnich (13 years, 10 months, 2018).

"The 300 game is just the start for Clayton," said Jen Sparks, who has helped coach him since he was six years old. "It's awesome to see how he's built his game. I can't wait to see what he'll accomplish."

Tyndall averages 201 in the junior league at Colony Park North. He competes in Pennsylvania Junior Bowlers Tour (PJBT) tournaments and other regional tournaments. This past summer, he competed in the Junior Gold Tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Clayton wants to bowl all the time," said his mother, Dena. "He takes the game very seriously."

His father, Jamie, added: "Clayton wants to be among the best. He's learning as much as he can about the science of the sport, the equipment, lane conditions and drilling bowling balls."

Tyndall said he's working on improving his spare shooting and consistency. He spends a lot of time watching videos of PBA bowlers on YouTube. His favorites include Kris Prather, Jason Belmonte, Tom Smallwood, T.J. Tackett and A.J. Johnson.

"Bowling's a complicated game and there's a lot to learn," said Tyndall. "I want to be the best I can be."

York-Adams League big picture:Sports still in session before holiday break

Monday roundup:Spring Grove girls' basketball stifles New Oxford

College:Former Dallastown teammates reunite at bowl game

Tyndall has received plenty of encouragement and advice from other bowlers. Max Minnich, who bowled on Central York High School's state championship team last year and now competes on Robert Morris University's team, has served as a role model and mentor.

Jen and Travis Sparks, Maribeth Baker, Central York coach Charlie Earnst, the staff at Bowlers Supply and many others have been instrumental in his success.

"Getting experience is the most important thing Clayton is doing now," Jen Sparks said. "He's doing all the things right. He definitely has a bright future."