Red Lion names next athletic director as Fritzius prepares to retire

A Red Lion Area special education teacher will become the district’s next athletic director as of Jan. 11.

Kyle Masser, who has been the assistant athletic director for the past 21 years, will replace current director Arnold Fritzius, who is retiring Jan. 10.

Fritzius became athletic director about 13 years ago. His biography on Red Lion Area School District’s website said he is a certified athletic administrator and a certified personnel consultant and had 15 years of experience in athletic administration.

He previously served as Northeastern School District’s athletic director and as the director of district athletics and student activities in West Shore School District. He also served on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association Executive Council.

The school board accepted Fritzius’ retirement request during an Oct. 6 meeting. They announced Masser as his replacement during a Dec. 1 meeting.

These announcements came at the height of a mystery that surrounded now-former Red Lion Superintendent Scott Deisley, who retired earlier than planned. He was also set to retire in January, but his retirement was moved up to November. The board later issued a public apology for his behavior without explanation.

