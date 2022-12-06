Lenhart enters local bowling record book with 857 series

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Records are made to be broken, and sometimes rather quickly.

Ken Lenhart, 66, recently rolled games of 278, 300 and 279 for an 857 series at Suburban Bowlerama. That's the highest series for a bowler over age 60 in York County.

Just 10 days earlier, Gregg Shive, 67, posted an 856 series at Lion Bowl. That erased Mike Lafferty's mark of 855, which he notched at Hanover Bowling Centre at age 68 in 2018.

"The 857 series surprised me," said Lenhart, a southpaw who averaged 218 last season. "Everything was clicking. I was relaxed, threw the ball in the pocket all night and received plenty of pin carry."

Teammate Ben Marvel said Lenhart "was a pleasure to watch. I think he had the first nine strikes every game."

Lenhart, who owns 12 perfect games and 11 series of 800, achieved something he had never done.

"There was a lot of adrenaline pumping that night," Lenhart said. "Anytime you roll a perfect game and an 800 series in the same night, it's special. It was the first time I had ever done that."

Marvel added: "Ken's performance was awesome. He was definitely dialed in and comfortable. He showed why he's the anchor on our team."

Lenhart had several factors working for him. He didn't have to move where he stood on the approach the entire night, and he was using a new ball for just the second night. Marvel also believes having five southpaws on the pair of lanes helped Lenhart.

Lenhart was unsure what the county record was for high series for a bowler over age 60.

"I'm glad to have the record," he said after being informed of his feat. "I'll enjoy it as long as it lasts."

While Lenhart has chalked up numerous achievements over the years, he still has a lofty goal.

"I would like to roll a 900 series," he said. "I have a USBC ring for a 300 and an 800, but not a 900."

No bowler in York County has rolled a 900 series. There have only been three recorded in Pennsylvania and 40 in the nation.

Several York County bowlers have come close. Jerred Poff, who owns the county record of 889, notched 34 consecutive strikes before being stopped by a 10-pin at Colony Park North in 2017.

Lenhart realizes a 900 series probably will require a combination of skill and luck. "It's skill up until the ball leaves your hand," he said. "After that, it's luck and hope."