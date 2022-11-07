YCA and 5 Pin Pro Shop teams lead field at York-Adams bowling championships

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

The YCA team of Jerred Poff, Chris Green, Paul Wolfram and Eric Smith tallied 2,847 pins to capture the scratch team title at the York-Adams USBC Open Championships Tournament held over three weekends at Suburban Bowlerama.

The 5 Pin Pro Shop squad of Chad Zepp, Don Darino, Jr., Timothy Adams and Nathan Klunk combined for 2,944 points to garner top honors in the handicap team category.

Tom Moran and Stephen Smith partnered to win the handicap and scratch doubles categories. They posted 1,591 points in handicap and 1,527 pins in scratch. The team of Steve Sneidman and Mike Runk placed second in handicap with 1,566. Poff and Green took runner-up honors in the scratch category with 1,501 pins.

Andrew Carl topped the handicap singles competitors with an 833, while Chris Jones finished second with 817. In the scratch division, Andrew Miller captured first with a 790. Carl took second with a 782.

In the handicap all-events competition, Timothy Adams paced the field with 2,324 points. Sneidman was second with 2,304. Eric Smith topped the field in scratch all-events, compiling 2,240 pins. Green finished second with 2,192.