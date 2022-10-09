Dillsburg's Anthony Macri sweeps two-day World of Outlaws sprint car show

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri continued his dream season with a sweep of the two-day World of Outlaws sprint car show at Port Royal. Macri claimed his first career Outlaw win on Friday and backed it up with a second win on Saturday. Those wins push his win total for the season to 23.

On Saturday, Macri had to pass Brent Marks to secure the $15,000 victory. Marks finished second in that event, with David Gravel, Donny Schatz and Lance Dewease in the top five. Rounding out Saturday’s top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Lucas Wolfe, James McFadden, Brad Sweet and Kasey Kahne.

Things were a little easier for Macri’s Friday night $10,000 triumph. In that one, he started from the pole and led all the way despite some late pressure from Dewease, who finished second. Track champ Logan Wagner was third Friday, with Justin Whittall and Gravel completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Schatz Spencer Bayston, Sye Lynch, Ryan Smith and Carson Macedo.

Garrett Bard won Saturday’s PASS 305 sprint feature over Dustin Young, Drew Young, Etters’ Logan Spahr and Ken Duke Jr.

In Friday’s limited late model feature, Dillan Stake was the winner over Devin Hart, Taylor Farling, Derrike Garman and Andrew Yoder.

Lincoln: Lincoln’s Brian Montiewht Classic for the 410 sprint cars was pushed from Tuesday to Thursday because of rain. When the event was finally reeled off, it was Giovanni Scelzi who drove to his first ever Lincoln win. Scelzi collected $7,500 for his victory in the 35-lap feature.

Scelzi started from the pole position but had to fend off fellow California native Buddy Kofoid over the closing laps. Kofoid had started ninth. Justin Peck finished third with Danny Dietrich coming from the 19th starting spot to nip Kyle Reinhardt at the line for fourth. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri came from 21st for sixth, followed by Brian Brown, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, track champ Freddie Rahmer, from 18th, and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

The super late models took center stage at Lincoln on Saturday with Gregg Satterlee driving to his first career Lincoln win in the 35-lap feature event. Satterlee started from the pole position, but it took him 22 laps to get by fellow front row starter Rick Eckert, of York.

In the end, Satterlee took the $3,500 win over Dylan Yoder, with Eckert, Trevor Feathers and Bryan Bernheisel in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dan Stone, Jason Miller, Tyler Emory, Gary Stuhler and Dover’s Gene Knaub.

Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith drove to his fourth Lincoln win of the season in the 358 sprint car feature. Smith came from the sixth starting spot to take the lead from Ashley Cappetta on the seventh of 20 laps. Cappetta finished second, with David Holbrook, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub and Hayden Miller in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were track champion Steve Owings, Nash Ely, Doug Hammaker, Manchester’s Logan Rumsey and Zach Newlin.

Stephen Wurtzer got his first ever Lincoln Legends cars win in that 20-lap feature. Wurtzer led all 20 laps but had to fend off Legends series point leader Travis McClelland for the win. Travis Perry, Seth Kearchner and Devin Friese completed the top five.

Path Valley: Cliff Brian Jr won Saturday’s Walt Bigler Tribute race for the wingless super sportsman cars at Path Valley. Brian’s win came over Craig Perigo, with Trent Yoder, Kevin Gutshall and Derek Sheaffer in the top five.

All Stars: The All Star sprints had a two-day show at Fremont, Ohio, with Tyler Courtney taking Friday’s win over Justin Peck. Cap Henry, Cole Duncan and Zeth Sebo completed the top five. Kyle Reinhardt was 12th.

On Saturday, it was Duncan taking the win over Travis Philo, Reinhardt, Cole Macedo and Zeb Wise.

Western PA: Alex Bright scored two wins against the BOSS wingless sprint cars in Western PA over the weekend, while Brandon Matus won the 410 sprint car feature at Pittsburgh PA Motor Speedway on Saturday.