Hurricane Ian washes out racing events, including Williams Grove National Open

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Hurricane Ian caused havoc all up the East Coast, and the 60th running of the Williams Grove National Open was one of its many victims. Saturday’s $75,000 to win event was washed out, with plans to be rescheduled in the coming weeks.

Friday’s show at Williams Grove was held, although dramatically shortened by the start of the rain from the remnants of the hurricane. All-time Williams Grove win leader Lance Dewease claimed the win in the feature that was shortened to 10 laps. It was scheduled for 25 laps. Dewease collected $10,000 for his 110th Williams Grove win.

Dewease started from the pole position and led the first seven laps before the first caution fell for rain. After a bit of a delay the rain stopped and the track was put back in racing shape. Dewease continued to lead until the 10th lap, when third-running Brent Marks jumped the third turn cushion and vaulted out of the track. He was not injured, but while the accident scene was being cleared rain hit again.

Once again the rain stopped and the track was prepared another time. But this time it rained again before the track was ready and officials were forced to call the race official. Unlike the local ovals, the World of Outlaws do not have to make it to the halfway point of a race for it to be called official. Williams Grove is now tied for the shortest World of Outlaws race ever held.

Dewease picked up the win over Sheldon Haudenschild, with Carson Macedo third. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri claimed fourth, with David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Hanover’s Jacob Allen, Donny Schatz, Spencer Bayston and Justin peck in the top 10.

There were 51 sprint cars on hand for the race that night.

Clinton County: Jim Yoder won Friday’s limited late model race at Clinton County with Ben Whitaker, Matt Cochran, Andrew Yoder and Devin Frey in the top five.

Bloomsburg: Chris Transeau was Thursday’s Legends car winner at the Bloomsburg Fair.