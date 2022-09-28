High school roundup: Dallastown girls' volleyball outlasts Central York in 5 sets

With a dramatic five-set win on Tuesday night, Dallastown girls' volleyball moved to the top of the crowded York-Adams League Division I standings.

The Wildcats prevailed in a back-and-forth match with previously unbeaten Central York, eventually winning by set scores of 25-21, 20-25, 25-17, 22-25, 15-11.

Dallastown improved to 10-3 overall and 5-1 in Division I. The Wildcats now own the tiebreaker over the Panthers (5-1, 5-1). Defending Class 3A state champion Spring Grove is one game back at 4-2 in the division, as is South Western.

Individually for the Panthers, Emma Chataginer had 16 kills, four aces, seven digs. Teammate Brooke Yankanich had 11 kills and 12 digs, while Lauren Summer had 22 digs and seven assists.

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

West York 3, Palmyra 2: At Palmyra, the Bulldogs won the non-league match 25-14, 20-25, 26-21, 19-25, 15-9. Faith Walker led West York (8-3) with 12 kills and five digs. Leah Bazzle had 11 kills and eight digs. MJ Rupp had 34 assists, 13 digs and five aces. Ireland Cotton had 11 kills.

South Western 3, New Oxford 0: At Hanover, Lilly Sullivan led the Mustangs to the 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 Division I victory with 16 kills and four digs. Katlyn Grempler had 15 digs and five kills for South Western (7-2, 4-2). New Oxford fell to 4-5 (1-5).

Littlestown 3, York Tech 1: At Spry, the Thunderbolts (5-5, 3-3 Division III) won the match by the scores of 25-21, 24-26, 25-4, 25-15. Ellie Staub led Littlestown with 19 kills, six assists and five aces, while Makayla Branham had 24 assists and five digs. Malayna Kile had three aces for the Spartans (2-7, 1-5).

Susquehannock 3, Dover 1: At Dover, the Warriors (7-2, 4-2 Division II) won by the scores of 22-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18. Anna Marie Petricevic led Susquehannock with 11 kills, nine aces, 28 digs and three blocks. Warriors teammate Emily Wright had 14 kills, 18 digs, six aces and three blocks, while Briley Jones had 22 digs. With the loss, Dover falls to 2-5 (2-4).

York Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At York Catholic, the Irish (11-0, 6-0 Division III) won with set scores of 25-12, 25-11, 25-9. Adeline Phillips had seven kills and five aces, while Reese Beck had 18 assists and 10 digs for York Catholic. Hanover dropped to 3-8 (2-4).

Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, the Eagles won the Division III match by the scores of 25-12, 25-6, 25-7. Individually for the Eagles, Maddie Wagner had 13 assists and six aces, while teammate Ella Means had six kills and three digs for Bermudian Springs (5-4, 4-2). With the loss, Fairfield falls to 0-7 (0-6).

Spring Grove 3, Red Lion 1: The Rockets won the home match by the scores of 25-19, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23. McKenzie Boyer led Spring Grove (8-3, 4-2 Division I) with 23 kills and eight digs, while Mylie Ormond had 29 assists, 12 digs and five aces. Red Lion fell to 3-5 (2-4).

Eastern York 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Golden Knights won the Division II road match 25-17, 25-10, 25-13. Eastern York improved to 6-4 (3-3), while Kennard-Dale fell to 1-6 (0-6).

FIELD HOCKEY

York Suburban 3, Kennard-Dale 0: Morgan Shealer scored two goals to lead the Trojans (7-2-1, 6-1-0 Division II) to the road win. Teammate Finely Smith also scored. With the loss, Kennard-Dale fell to 6-5 (4-3).

Littlestown 3, Hanover 0: Kamryn Bittle scored a goal and added an assist to lead the Thunderbolts (7-3, 5-1 Division III) to the road victory by scoring one goal and adding one assist. Hanover falls to (4-7, 1-6).

Bermudian Springs 2, Delone Catholic 1 (OT): Taylor Botterbusch scored both Eagles goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to clinch the Division III road victory for Bermudian Springs (5-5-1, 4-1-1). Delone Catholic fell to 4-5 (2-4).

Biglerville 6, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Natalie Showaker scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Canners to the Division III road victory. Ava Peterson also scored twice with one assist for Biglerville. (7-5-1, 5-0-1). Fairfield dropped to 1-6-1 (0-5).

Eastern York 6, Dover 0: The Golden Knights (2-5-1, 2-3-0 Division II) had an offensive explosion and went on to capture the road victory over the Eagles (0-9, 0-5).

York Tech 1, Southern Huntington 0: At Spry, the Spartans (1-8) found the back of the net for the lone goal of the match to capture the non-league home victory.

Spring Grove 3, South Western 0

Central York 2, New Oxford 1

Dallastown 1, Red Lion 0

Susquehannock 9, West York 3

Littlestown 3, Hanover 0

GIRLS' TENNIS

Delone Catholic 4, York Suburban 1: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (12-1) captured two of the three singles match to help them capture the non-divisional victory. Elle Knox won the No. 1 singles match, while teammate Brielle Baughman won the No. 3 match. For the Trojans (7-8), Abby Miller won the No. 1 singles match.

York Catholic 3, Trinity 2: At Penn State York, the Irish (10-2) received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts and Cydney Roberts in the non-league win. Teammates Ana Cartwright and Quinn Bubb won the No. 2 doubles match in three sets.

Kennard-Dale 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Rams (5-5, 4-2 Division II) received straight-set singles victories from Mackenzie Warner, Katie Hayward and Leeah Jacobs. Bermudian Springs fell to 6-9 (3-4).

Susquehannock 5, Pequea Valley 0: The Warriors (10-2) received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Georgie Snyder to secure the non-league home victory.

Gettysburg 4, Spring Grove 1

Dallastown 4, Red Land 1

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 2, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Catholic, Ryan Oathout led the Irish (9-1-1, 7-1-0 in Division III), to the home victory by scoring both goals in the match. Teammate Sean Brown picked up the assist. With the loss, Littlestown falls to (4-5-1, 2-4-0).

Biglerville 4, Littlestown 1: At Littlestown, Devan Ponce led the Canners (11-1-0, 8-0-0 Division III) by scoring two goals in the road victory. With the loss, Littlestown falls to (4-5-1, 2-4-0).

Susquehannock 1, York Suburban 0

Spring Grove 2, South Western 0

Hanover 3, York Country Day 0

Fairfield 3, Delone Catholic 2

New Oxford 5, Dover 0

Northeastern 2, Dallastown 0

Christian School of York 9, Harrisburg Academy 2

Biglerville 4, Littlestown 1

GIRLS' SOCCER

Delone Catholic 1, Fairfield 0: Maddie O'Brien found the back of the net in the second half to lead the Squirettes (8-2-1, 6-1-1 Division III) to the road victory over the previously unbeaten Green Knights (7-1, 6-1).

York Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 3 (OT): At York Springs, the Irish (3-8-0, 3-5-0 Division III) found the back of the net in first overtime period to secure the road victory. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to (4-7-1, 4-3-0).

Susquehannock 2, York Suburban 1

South Western 6, Spring Grove 2

Dallastown 3, New Oxford 0

Northeastern 3, Dover 2

Biglerville 6, Littlestown 0

York Country Day 8, Hanover 0

CROSS COUNTRY

Red Lion sweeps at York Township Park:The Lions won the five-team boys' meet Tuesday by beating York Suburban, Spring Grove, York Tech and Biglerville. While York Suburban's Neil Oestereich took first place in 16:47, Red Lion's Daniel Naylor was second, Parker Keiser was third and Matthew Yost was fifth.

The girls' teams finished in the same order, first through fifth. Trista Webster placed second and Abby Butera placed third for the victorious Lions. Ella Bahn took first place for Spring Grove with a time of 20:00.

Green leads Panthers at Codorus State Park: Hayley Green finished first in 20:15 and Ashley Main took second in the four-team girls' meet to lead Central York's girls to victories over Delone Catholic, Dover and Bermudian Springs.

The Panthers' boys also defeated second-place Delone Catholic, third-place Dover and fourth-place Bermudian Springs. Dover's Caleb Hogan finished first with a time of 17:30, while Braden Dacheux was second for Central York.

York Catholic sweeps at Reservoir Hill Park: In the four-team boys' meet, the Irish took first place ahead of New Oxford, West York and Christian School of York. The Bulldogs' Steve Miller (18:04.3) finished first individually, with York Catholic's Mitchell Bradley in second.

Madeline Murphy (22:30.9) took first in the girls' meet, Sheila Driscoll followed in second, Madelyn McKee was third and Reagan Cheramie was fifth for York Catholic. The Irish beat second-place New Oxford, while West York and Christian School of York tied for third.