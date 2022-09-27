High school roundup: Dallastown girls' tennis edges Susquehannock

Staff Report

Dallastown girls' tennis won both doubles matches Monday to take down Susquehannock, 3-2, in a matchup of teams near the top of York-Adams League Division I.

Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Islett won the No. 1 match 6-2, 7-5 over Susquehannock's Anne Jackson and Aneesha Kandala. In the No. 2 match, Katie Chronister and Teagan Morrison gave the Wildcats a 6-2, 6-3 victory over.

Kylie Sciuto won the No. 3 singles match for Dallastown, defeating Georgie Snyder 6-2, 6-4. For the Warriors, Peyton Joines and Ali Zapach each won a singles match. Joines defeated Namya Jindal 7-5, 6-0 in the No. 1 slot, while Zapach defeated Catherine Lasher 6-2, 6-4.

With the win, Dallastown improves to 7-1 in the division and 9-2 overall, while Susquehannock falls to 9-2 (6-2). Both teams entered Monday chasing undefeated New Oxford at the top of the Division I standings; each squad's only prior division loss came against those Colonials.

The Wildcats host Red Land on Tuesday and visit Dover on Wednesday. The Warriors visit Northeastern on Wednesday.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS SCORES

York Suburban 4, Dover 1: At Dover, the Trojans (7-7, 2-6 Division I) received straight set-singles victories from Abby Miller, Claire Hartinger and Anna Ekstron. The host Eagles fell to 1-13 (1-7).

New Oxford 5, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Colonials improved to 8-0 in Division I and 14-0 overall, clinching at least a tie for the division crown. Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko won singles matches in straight sets for New Oxford. South Western fell to 6-8 (2-6).

Delone Catholic 5, Bermudian Springs 0: The host Squirettes (11-1, 6-0 Division II) received straight set singles victories from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman to help them clinch at least a tie for the Division II crown. The Eagles fell to 6-8 (3-3).

York Catholic 5, Biglerville 0: At Penn State York, the Irish (9-2, 6-1 Division II) received straight set singles victories from Carina Roberts, Cydney Roberts and Nicole Schellenberg to help them secure the win over Biglerville (5-6, 2-5).

Red Lion 3, Northeastern 2: The host Lions (7-4, 5-3 Division I) captured both doubles matches, with Riley Watson and Olivia Platt winning the No. 1 match and teammates Saviah Whitfield and Lauren Kenny and Makayla DeVelde won the No. 2 match. Teammate Lexie Lakatosh won the No. 1 singles match. Malissa Fitzsimmons and Maria Khan each won a singles match for the Bobcats (8-6, 4-4).

Kennard-Dale 3, Hanover 2: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (4-5, 3-2 Division II) received straight-set singles victories from Mackenzie Warner and Leeah Jacobs, while teammates Hailey Marslett and Rhylinn Webb won a doubles match. Hanover dropped to 8-6 (4-3).

FIELD HOCKEY

Red Lion 2, Eastern York 0: Jenna Derouaux and Evvie Wilbur each scored and added an assist for the Lions (9-4) in the non-divisional victory over the Golden Knights (1-6-1).

Hanover 2, West York 1: At Hanover, Hallie Hornbeck broke a 1-1 tie when she found the back of the net at the 5:00 mark of the fourth quarter to clinch the non-divisional victory for the Hawkettes (4-6). For the Bulldogs, Reagan Kunkle scored a first-half goal for the Bulldogs (2-10).

Delone Catholic 3, Northeastern 0: Piper Rohrbaugh, Kate Baumgardner and Sabrina Harriett scored for the host Squirettes (4-4) in their non-divisional victory over the Bobcats (2-8-1).

New Oxford 9, Dover 0: Ally Mathis and Kelbie Linebaugh scored two goals apiece to power the Colonials (3-5-2) to the non-divisional road win over the Eagles (0-8).

Kennard-Dale 3, Octorara 2: At Fawn Grove, Maddie Davidson scored two goals to lead the Rams to the non-league victory by scoring two goals in the match. Margo Channell also picked up a goal as Kennard-Dale improved to 6-4.

Biglerville 2, Gettysburg 0: At Biglerville, the Canners (6-5-1) received one goal apiece from Natalie Showaker and Courtney Smith in the non-league victory.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 1, Delone Catholic 0: At McSherrystown, Ryan Oathout found the back of the net at the 9:52 mark of the second half to lift the Irish to the Division III road win. Asher Clarke assisted on the goal, while goalkeeper John Weisser stopped 10 shots for York Catholic (8-1-1, 6-1). The Squires fell to 3-5-2 (1-4-1).

GIRLS' SOCCER

West York 1, Spring Grove 0 (2OT): At Spring Grove, Alyssa Murray found the back of the net in the second overtime period to break the deadlock and the Bulldogs (8-2) captured the non-divisional victory. Spring Grove fell to 0-11.

Delone Catholic 4, York Catholic 1: Maddie O'Brien recorded a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Squirettes (7-2-1, 5-1-1 Division III) to the road victory. For the Irish, Katie Bullen scored a first-half goal for the Irish (2-8, 2-5).

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Catholic 3, Mount Calvary Christian 0: The Irish won the non-league home match 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. Adeline Phillips had 17 kills and eight digs, while Reese Beck had 22 assists and three digs for York Catholic (10-0).

James Buchanan 3, Delone Catholic 0: The Squirettes dropped the non-league road match 25-20, 27-25, 25-21. Denae Bello had 10 kills, while teammate Meredith Keefer had nine kills and three aces for Delone Catholic (9-3).

Susquehannock 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Warriors (6-2) won the non-divisional match 25-11, 25-17, 25-16. York Tech fell to 2-6.

Spring Grove 3, Waynesboro 0: The Rockets dropped the first two sets but won the non-league match 20-25, 26-28, 25-13, 25-23, 15-5. McKenzie Boyer led the Rockets (7-3) with 25 kills and 16 digs. Alayna Zeigler had 14 kills and 21 digs, and Mylie Ormond had 24 digs, 31 assists, six kills and four blocks.