Poff enjoys fun year while posting county's high average
Jerred Poff, one of York's top bowlers for two decades, admits his priorities have changed over the past several years. The 40-year-old got married eight years ago and now he and his wife, Chelsea, have three young daughters.
"The key for me the past two or three years has been to have fun," said Poff, who paced the county with a 247 average for 96 games at Suburban Bowlerama. "I'm enjoying every night.
"I don't have expectations, but I still want to do my best. I bowl two nights a week with my wife and good friends and just a couple of tournaments a year."
Other bowlers who averaged 240 or higher last season include Chuck Crone (244), Paul Wolfram (243), Adam Baer (241) and Greg Bruff (240).
Posting the highest average in the county, however, is still meaningful for Poff. "It's always a good feeling, and it's something I'm proud of."
He acknowledges that it's difficult to compare averages since different centers have varying lane conditions.
Career highlight: One of Poff's highlights last season was rolling an 879 series to set the Suburban Bowlerama record. He also owns the Colony Park North and county records with an 889 series.
The fun formula seems to work for the talented Windsor resident. Although Poff doesn't take the game as seriously as he did in the past, and he no longer invests in bowling equipment, that may change in the future.
One thing that hasn't changed for Poff, however, is his mental approach. "That's the strongest part of my game," he said. "Once I step on the approach, I can focus and concentrate. And, I give it everything I have."
As Poff gets older, he appreciates every year and every accomplishment a little more.
"As you age, you realize nobody beats Father Time," he said.
YORK COUNTY MEN
Top averages for 2021-22
(Minimum of 66 games)
Bowler Avg. Games Center
Jerred Poff 247 96 Suburban
Chuck Crone 244 96 Suburban
Paul Wolfram 243 69 Suburban
Adam Baer 241 90 Hanover
Greg Bruff 240 72 Suburban
Mike Spangler 239 93 Suburban
Benjamin Lamb 239 108 Laser Alleys
Rick Graham 238 105 Colony Park North
Kevin Appnel 237 90 Suburban
Jeff Gibson 237 93 Suburban
Brandon Hinderer 237 90 Suburban
Marc Howard 237 96 Suburban
Chris Green 236 81 Suburban
Terry Miller 236 75 Suburban
Kevin Sollenberger 236 93 Suburban
Andy Carson 235 120 Colony Park North
Jeremy Haines 235 68 Hanover
Ritchie Wolfe 235 78 Suburban
Andrew Miller 233 93 Suburban
Domonic Mottillo 233 105 Laser Alleys
Brian Arnold 232 93 Suburban
Justin Emig 232 78 Suburban
Thomas Moran 232 90 Suburban
Scott Schnur 232 93 East Lincoln
Eric Smith 232 96 Suburban
Dave Woffington 232 72 Suburban