Poff enjoys fun year while posting county's high average

Barry Sparks

For The York Dispatch

Jerred Poff, one of York's top bowlers for two decades, admits his priorities have changed over the past several years. The 40-year-old got married eight years ago and now he and his wife, Chelsea, have three young daughters.

"The key for me the past two or three years has been to have fun," said Poff, who paced the county with a 247 average for 96 games at Suburban Bowlerama. "I'm enjoying every night.

"I don't have expectations, but I still want to do my best. I bowl two nights a week with my wife and good friends and just a couple of tournaments a year."

Other bowlers who averaged 240 or higher last season include Chuck Crone (244), Paul Wolfram (243), Adam Baer (241) and Greg Bruff (240).

Posting the highest average in the county, however, is still meaningful for Poff. "It's always a good feeling, and it's something I'm proud of."

He acknowledges that it's difficult to compare averages since different centers have varying lane conditions.

Career highlight: One of Poff's highlights last season was rolling an 879 series to set the Suburban Bowlerama record. He also owns the Colony Park North and county records with an 889 series.

The fun formula seems to work for the talented Windsor resident. Although Poff doesn't take the game as seriously as he did in the past, and he no longer invests in bowling equipment, that may change in the future.

One thing that hasn't changed for Poff, however, is his mental approach. "That's the strongest part of my game," he said. "Once I step on the approach, I can focus and concentrate. And, I give it everything I have."

As Poff gets older, he appreciates every year and every accomplishment a little more.

"As you age, you realize nobody beats Father Time," he said.

YORK COUNTY MEN

Top averages for 2021-22

(Minimum of 66 games)

Bowler Avg. Games Center

Jerred Poff 247 96 Suburban

Chuck Crone 244 96 Suburban

Paul Wolfram 243 69 Suburban

Adam Baer 241 90 Hanover

Greg Bruff 240 72 Suburban

Mike Spangler 239 93 Suburban

Benjamin Lamb 239 108 Laser Alleys

Rick Graham 238 105 Colony Park North

Kevin Appnel 237 90 Suburban

Jeff Gibson 237 93 Suburban

Brandon Hinderer 237 90 Suburban

Marc Howard 237 96 Suburban

Chris Green 236 81 Suburban

Terry Miller 236 75 Suburban

Kevin Sollenberger 236 93 Suburban

Andy Carson 235 120 Colony Park North

Jeremy Haines 235 68 Hanover

Ritchie Wolfe 235 78 Suburban

Andrew Miller 233 93 Suburban

Domonic Mottillo 233 105 Laser Alleys

Brian Arnold 232 93 Suburban

Justin Emig 232 78 Suburban

Thomas Moran 232 90 Suburban

Scott Schnur 232 93 East Lincoln

Eric Smith 232 96 Suburban

Dave Woffington 232 72 Suburban