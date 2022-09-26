Local college sports roundup: Multiple Spartans set PRs at cross country meet

Nine members of the York College men’s cross country team, including four York County products, set personal records Saturday at the Lock Haven University Invitational.

The Spartans rode six 8K PRs to a 13th-pace finish of 34 teams in the event’s Crimson race. York Tech’s Sean Smith (26:57.90), Northeastern’s James Herman (27:06.40) and Dallastown’s Tyler Hunt (27:07.80) all recorded personal bests in Lock Haven. They were joined in that department John Kettula, Jack Roseboom and Brandon Henriksen, while Isaac Valderrabano’s 26:40.80 led York College overall.

Benjamin Bouselli (South Western) set a new PR of 30:01.40 to finish 87th in Saturday’s White race. Teammates Baxter Gower-Hall and Joshua Smoot also set 8K personal bests for the Spartans.

York College will next compete in the Paul Short Invitational, hosted by Lehigh University, on Friday in Bethlehem.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Morton helps lead women’s soccer: Senior Anna Morton, a Hanover native who was homeschooled but played at Spring Grove, scored a goal in the Spartans’ 2-2 draw at DeSales on Wednesday and assisted on the lone goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over No. 24-ranked Rochester. York College improved to 5-2-1, and goalkeeper Jacqueline Keogh garnered MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

Volleyball posts 2-1 week: The Spartans (8-4, 2-1) lost a narrow five-set battle against Messiah on Wednesday, but picked up a pair of victories in a tri-match against Penn State Behrend and Alfred on Saturday. Abby Diehl (Dover) had 47 assists, one shy of her career best, on Wednesday before adding 42 assists in the first match Saturday.

Mixed results for local tennis pairing: Hannah Sult (Dallastown) and Bri Serruto (Kennard-Dale) went 2-1 as a doubles team and York College women’s tennis went 2-1 as a group in its first week of matches. Sult and Serruto won their doubles matches against Goucher on Monday and McDaniel on Wednesday before falling against Penn State Harrisburg on Saturday in a 5-4 Spartans loss. Both players also lost in singles on Saturday; Serruto went 2-1 and Sult was 1-2 for the week.

Bixler standing tall in net for men’s soccer: Spartans goalkeeper Brady Bixler (Eastern York) kept Salisbury off the board in York College’s 3-0 win Wednesday. He didn’t have quite the same luck Saturday, as Rochester won 1-0 to hand the Spartans (5-1-2) their first loss of 2022. Bixler has allowed just five goals in eight matches.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Khalid Dorsey, a former York High star running back who started his college career at Howard, tallied 97 scrimmage yards and a receiving touchdown as Shippensburg beat Bloomsburg, 31-17, in its PSAC East opener on Saturday. Dorsey was second on the Raiders in rushing yards last season, his first with the team, and could be a key piece as Shippensburg looks to improve on its 2-2 record.

In men’s soccer, Raiders goalie Cole Willoughby (York Suburban) made seven saves and allowed five goals in two matches last week. Shippensburg lost 3-0 at Lock Haven and played Shepherd to a 2-2 draw, bringing its record to 2-3-2.

Shippensburg volleyball’s Maddie Clabaugh (Delone Catholic) combined with a teammate for the victory-sealing block in the Raiders’ five-set win over East Stroudsburg on Saturday.

The Penn State York women’s volleyball team, led by a slew of local products, swept Penn State Lehigh Valley on Saturday to improve to 6-3 (3-0 PSUAC). Jessica Dunbar (Littlestown) had nine kills and 10 service aces, while Zoe Luedtke (Bermudian Springs) added seven blocks and Makayla Dyson (South Western) tallied 26 assists.