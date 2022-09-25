Macri captures third straight Nace Memorial event

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri raced to his third consecutive Jimmy Nace Memorial Selinsgrove National Open win on Saturday evening. The $26,000 triumph was Macri’s 20th of the year on the local circuit.

Macri shared the front row of the 40-lap event with Danny Dietrich, and it was Dietrich who grabbed the early race lead. It took Macri until the seventh lap to work by Dietrich and claim the lead. Although the duo would swap sliders at times during the remainder of the race, Macri was credited with leading the remaining laps of the event. Dietrich finished second, with Daryn Pittman crossing third. Tenth starter Brent Marks and Freddie Rahmer completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Devon Borden, Lucas Wolfe, Giovanni Scelzi, Cory Elliason and TJ Stutts.

Etters’ Logan Spahr claimed the PASS 305 sprint car feature win over Kruz Kepner, Zach Rhodes, Etters’ Austin Reed, and Doug Dodson.

In Friday action at Selinsgrove, Pittman raced flag to flag for the $6,000 victory, his first at Selinsgrove in 10 years. Marks challenged at times but had to settle for second, with Eliason, Macri and Borden in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brian Brown, Ryan Smith, Tyler Ross, Blane Heimbach and Michael WalterII.

Heimbach won the season championship for the 410 sprints at Selinsgrove, clinching it with an 11th-place finish Saturday.

Friday’s super late model feature went to Dylan Yoder, with Bryan Bernheisel, Jeff Rine, Brett Schadell and Dover’s Coleby Frye in the top five.

Dewease claims victory at Williams Grove: Lance Dewease raced to his third consecutive Williams Grove sprint car win Friday, but it wasn’t easy. The $6,000 triumph in the Outlaw Tune Up was Dewease’s 109th career Grove win.

Danny Dietrich led the first 23 nonstop laps of the 25-lap contest but brought out the first caution flag of the race when he suffered a flat tire. At that point, only seven cars were still on the lead lap, and Dietrich was able to rejoin the field in seventh place. Dewease claimed the lead he would not surrender. A crash on the restart knocked Justin Whittall out of the race and left just six cars on the lead lap.

In the end, Dewease was the winner over Lucas Wolfe, with Dietrich rebounding for third followed by Stutts, Freddie Rahmer and Hanover’s Dylan Norris. Rounding out the top 10 were Brent Shearer, Hellam’s Bryn Gohn, Rick Lafferty, and New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall.

Prolific 358 sprint car winner Steve Owings got his first ever Williams Grove win in that division Friday. Owings started from the pole and led all 20 laps for the victory. Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith finished second, with Doug Hammaker, Wyatt Hinkle and Jay Galloway in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Criswell, Derek Locke, who wrapped up his third consecutive championship, Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Nash Ely and Tyler Brehm.

Mitten races to win at BAPS: Russ Mitten scored his sixth BAPS Motor Speedway super sportsman win of the season on Saturday. Mitten claimed the win over Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, with Kenny Edkin, Steve Fannasy and Troy Rhome in the top five.

Dover’s Charles Potts won the limited late model feature over brothers DJ and Travis Mease, with Shawn Shoemaker and Scott Palmer completing the top five.

Seth Kearchner won the Legends feature over Shaun Abney, with Lincoln Kearchner, Bob Stough and Travis McClelland in the top five.

York’s Sam Rail was the extreme stock winner over Etters' Brian Rehbein, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr, York’s Patrick McClane, and Keith Bissinger.

Cisney earns IRA win: Dylan Cisney, who was recently elected the mayor of Port Royal, Juniata County, ventured west to race with the IRA sprints at Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, and on Friday night drove to the victory over recent local visitor Scotty Theil

Sweet captures World of Outlaws victory: Brad Sweet won Saturday’s World of Outlaws feature at Sharon, Ohio. Sweet’s win came over Donny Schatz, with Sheldon Haudenschild, David Gravel and James McFadden completing the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was sixth, with Brock Zearfoss eighth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart ninth and Shiloh’s Landon Myers 20th.

Friday at Eldora, Ohio, Rico Abrue scored the Outlaws win over McFadden, Schatz, Sweet and Carson Macedo. Allen was sixth, Schuchart ninth, Zearfoss 18th, Myers 20th and Kyle Reinhardt 22nd.

Courtney beats Peck for All Stars win: On Saturday, the All Stars were at Eldora, where Tyler Courtney bested archrival Justin Peck for the win. Aaron Reutzel, Abreu and Travis Philo completed the top five. Reinhardt was 17th and Tyler Reeser 19th.

Yoder wins at Bedford: Andrew Yoder got his eighth win of the season in Bedford’s late model sportsman feature Saturday.