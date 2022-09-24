York-Adams League Week 5 football roundup: New Oxford wins at York Suburban

Idriz Ahmetovic intercepted three passes and returned one for a touchdown as the New Oxford football team went on the road and beat York Suburban 27-18 on Friday night.

The Colonials never trailed in the York-Adams League Division II matchup, and they improved to 2-0 in division play (4-1 overall) with the victory.

After New Oxford took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Ahmetovic’s 35-yard pick-six made it 14-0 in a flash. York Suburban star senior Mikey Bentivegna returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, and the hosts trimmed the lead to 14-12 at halftime. Ahmetovic, though, intercepted two more passes in the third quarter alone.

The Colonials scored on a fourth down to take a 21-12 lead with 4:07 left in the third quarter, only for Bentivegna to respond with a 75-yard touchdown run at the 3:46 mark. Brittyn Eakins scored with 4.4 seconds left in the period to make it 27-18, and neither team found the scoreboard in the fourth.

The Trojans missed a 25-yard field goal with less than four minutes left that would have cut the deficit to six and given the finish some drama. York Suburban fell to 0-2 in the division and 2-3 overall with the loss. Bentivegna finished the night with 155 rushing yards on 23 carries in addition to the kick-return score.

Here’s what else happened in Week 5 of York-Adams League action:

DIVISION I

Central York 30, South Western 28: The visiting Mustangs gave the Panthers as tough a game as any division foe has in years, but Central York still had too much firepower in the end. Juelz Goff scored a key 32-yard touchdown with 3:02 remaining and the Panthers improved to 2-0 in the division and 4-1 overall. Central York led 23-7 in the first half, but South Western (3-2, 0-2) clawed back to within two points twice down the stretch.

York High 46, Red Lion 14: The Bearcats’ high-octane offense dazzled once again, scoring seven touchdowns and amassing 504 yards on only 37 plays and 14 minutes of possession (Red Lion ran 67 plays and held the ball for 33 minutes). York High scored late in the second quarter to lead 20-7 at halftime, then activated the afterburners. Jahiem White ran for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries, while Sam Stoner went 9 of 14 through the air for 214 yards and three scores (two to David Warde).

Dallastown 35, Northeastern 21: The Wildcats celebrated their 75th season, senior wide receiver Kenny Johnson was named homecoming king and the football team did its part with a victory on the field. Dallastown pulled ahead in the second half after the teams went into halftime tied at 14-14. They joined Central York and York High at 2-0 in the division and improved to 3-2 overall. Northeastern fell to 1-4 (0-2).

DIVISION II

Dover (2-2, 0-1) at Susquehannock (2-2): Aric Campbell and the Eagles took the road matchup and improved to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in Division II. Susquehannock, which got 149 receiving yards from Joe Fuller (including a 92-yard score), dropped its first division contest and fell to 2-3 overall.

Kennard-Dale 38, West York 7: It wasn’t long ago that the Rams appeared headed for a setback season. This win, though, showed Kennard-Dale (2-3, 2-0) might still be the team to beat in D-II. West York found the win column last week at York Suburban, but couldn’t keep the momentum going on homecoming. The Bulldogs dropped to 1-4 (1-1).

DIVISION III

Delone Catholic 27, Littlestown 21: Brady Dettinburn ran for 153 yards and a touchdown, Gage Zimmerman scored twice and the Squires improved to 2-3 (2-0) with the home victory. Delone Catholic took control in the second quarter, turning a 7-6 deficit into a 21-7 lead with two touchdowns just 57 seconds apart (and a Dettinburn interception in between). Alex Popoff kept the Thunderbolts (1-4, 1-1) within reach but couldn’t lead them over the top.

Hanover 56, Fairfield 19: Chase Roberts threw for four touchdowns, including the 50th of his career, and rushed for another score as the Nighthawks dominated the Green Knights on homecoming. Hanover (2-3, 1-1) scored late in the second quarter to take a 28-13 lead into halftime, and Fairfield (1-3, 1-1) was never within striking distance again. Joey Wilkinson caught three touchdowns for Hanover, while Jayden Stanfield caught one and ran for one.

Bermudian Springs 28, Biglerville 6: The Eagles are no longer the only winless team in the York-Adams League after going on the road and cruising past the Canners. Bermudian Springs (1-4, 1-1) led 14-0 at halftime and maintained a shutout well into the second half. Biglerville (2-3, 0-2) will look to right the ship after two lopsided division losses.

CROSS-DIVISIONAL

Spring Grove 36, Eastern York 7: For the second Friday night in a row, Eastern York was squarely in the game until dissolving down the stretch. The visiting Rockets (3-2) trailed 7-0 late in the first half and took an 8-7 lead into halftime, then scored twice in the third quarter to take a 22-7 lead. The Golden Knights (1-4) fell short on the goal line early in the fourth, and Spring Grove pulled away from there.

SATURDAY

York Catholic (1-3, 1-0) at York Tech (1-3, 0-1): Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday between a pair of 1-3 teams. York Catholic cruised to victory in its division opener last week, while York Tech looks to avoid falling into an 0-2 divisional hole. This story will be updated.