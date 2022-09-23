High school roundup: Central York golf ends Dallastown's D-I win streak

Staff Report

High School Golf

Shultz and Inch lead Panthers to first place team finish:

For the first time since 2020, someone other than Dallastown grabbed first place at a York-Adams League Division I golf tournament.

Noah Shultz and Dallas Inch led Central York to an eight-shot victory in Thursday's tournament at Hanover Country Club. The junior and freshman both fired a 73, tied for the low round of the day. Panthers teammate Nevin Nardo also placed in the top five with a 78, while Noah Bostdorf rounded out the counting scores with an 84 for a team total of 308.

The Wildcats (316) were led by senior Bobby Nicholson, who finished in third place with a 75. Mason Tucker tied for fourth with a 78, Reed Krosse shot 79 and Lane Krosse, Taylor Hicks and Trevor Englert all notched 84s.

Northeastern (353) took third place in tiebreaker fashion over South Western. New Oxford (374) took fifth place, Red Lion (378) finished sixth and Spring Grove (385) was seventh.

With one match left to play in the regular season, Dallastown (35-1) still holds a safe lead in the standings. Central York (30-6) remains firmly in second, with Northeastern (24-12) in third. South Western has been consistent in fourth, now at 19-17. New Oxford (12-24) follows in fifth, while Red Lion and Spring Grove (3-33) are tied for sixth.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban 3, West York 2: At York Suburban, the Trojans dropped the first two sets but rallied back to capture the Division II match, 20-25, 21-25, 28-26, 25-18, 15-9. No game statistics were available for the Trojans (5-1, 5-0). Ireland Cotton led the Bulldogs (7-3, 5-1) with 17 kills and eight digs. Teammate Faith Walker had 17 kills, seven digs and three aces, while MJ Rupp had 18 digs and five kills.

Central York 3, Spring Grove 0: At Central York, the Panthers won the Division I home match by the scores of (25-21, 25-22, 25-23). Taryn Peters led Central York (5-0, 5-0) with 22 assists, six digs and two aces. For the Rockets (6-3, 3-2), Alayna Zeigler had 18 kills and five digs; McKenzie Boyer had 10 kills and 11 digs; and teammate Mylie Ormond had 14 assists and nine digs.

Susquehannock 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors won the Division II home match by the scores of 25-21, 25-21, 25-14. Individually for the Warriors, Emily Wright had eight kills and 11 digs; Brailey Jones had 14 digs and four aces; and Anna-Marie Petricevic had 13 digs and eight kills. With the win, Susquehannock improves to 5-2 (3-2), while Kennard-Dale falls to 1-5 (0-5). No Rams game statistics were available.

South Western 3, York High 0: At York High, the Mustangs won the Division I road match by the scores of 25-13, 25-6, 25-7. Lilly Sullivan led the Mustangs (6-2, 3-2) with nine kills, while Katlyn Grempler had 21 digs and three kills and Kellyn Ford had six aces, 14 assists and four digs. No game statistics were available for the Bearcats (1-7, 0-6).

Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0: At Hanover, the Squirettes won the Division III match 25-12, 25-19, 25-9. Meredith Keefer led the Squirettes (9-2, 5-1) with 10 kills. Denae Bello had seven aces, six digs, three assists and three kills, while Campbell Chronister had six kills, 21 assists and four aces. No Hawkettes (3-6, 2-3) game statistics were available.

Bermudian Springs 3, York Tech 0: At York Springs, the Eagles won the Division III match 25-17, 25-9, 25-12. Ella Means had seven kills and seven digs for the Eagles (4-4, 3-2). Teammate Laney Cook had five kills and three blocks, while Heyla Martin had 16 assists. The Spartans fell to 2-5 (1-4).

Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts won the Division III home match by the scores of 25-10, 25-7, 25-10. Ellie Staub led the Thunderbolts (4-5, 2-3) with four kills and three aces, Adyson Popoff had six kills and Makayla Branham had 20 assists. Fairfield fell to 0-6 (0-5) with the loss.

Other Scores

Dallastown 3, Red Lion 1

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Western 4, Hanover 1: At Hanover, the Mustangs (6-7) captured both doubles matches to help them secure the non-divisional road victory. Mikayla Bond and Kloey Batchellor won the No. 1 doubles match, while Bryn Sheridan and Ansiana Basit won the No. 2 match, both by straight sets. Teammates Kayley Skibicki and Lilly Smith each won a straight-set singles match. For the Hawkettes (8-5), Annie Smith won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.

Dallastown 4, Red Lion 1: At Dallastown, the Wildcats captured the Division I home victory by sweeping doubles play. Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett combined to win the No. 1 doubles, while Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson combined to win the No. 2 match, both in straight sets. In singles, teammates Catherine Lasher and Kylie Sciuto each won in straight sets. The Lions' Lexie Lakatosh won the No. 1 match in straight sets. Dallastown improved to 8-2 (6-1), while Red Lion fell to 6-4 (4-3).

Delone Catholic 4, Dover 1: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes (10-1) received straight-set singles wins from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman to help them secure the non-divisional home victory. For the Eagles (1-12), Michalina Miller and Gabby Erdman combined to win the No. 1 doubles match.

Lancaster Catholic 3, York Catholic 2: At Penn State York, the Irish (8-2) received a straight-set singles victory from Cydney Roberts and also received a doubles victory from the team of Ana Cartwright and Natalie Doran but dropped the non-league contest to the Crusaders.

Bermudian Springs 4, James Buchanan 1: At York Springs, the Eagles (6-7) received singles victories from Amelia Peters, Amelia Gerringer and Molly Karom to help them secure the non-league victory.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 1, Fairfield 0: At York Catholic, Johnny Kelchaw's goal at the 23:15 mark of the first gave the Irish an early lead en route to the Division III home victory. Kayden Macris added an assist on the goal. The Irish (7-0-1, 5-0) held the Green Knights (1-7, 0-6) to just one shot on goal for the game. Tyler Mumpower made four stops in goal for Fairfield.

Littlestown 2, James Buchanan 1: At Littlestown, Dylan Smeak broke a 1-1 tie, when he found the back of the net at the 4:00 mark of overtime to clinch the non-league victory for the Thunderbolts (4-4-1). Teammate Dempsey Miller scored an earlier second-half goal.

GIRLS' SOCCER

West York 3, Dover 1: At West York, Hannah Kuzmiak scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs to the Division II home victory. Teagan Paragon also scored for the Bulldogs (7-1, 5-1). Dover fell to 3-3 in the division and 3-6 overall.

Delone Catholic 2, Biglerville 2 (OT): At Biglerville, neither team broke the deadlock in overtime and both teams grabbed one point in the Division III standings. For the Squirettes, Maddie O'Brien and teammate Fina Mochi each scored and added an assist for the Squirrettes (6-2-1, 4-1-1). Brylee Rodgers scored both goals for the Canners (5-5-1, 4-2-1).

Other Scores

Dallastown 3, Central York 1

Fairfield 6, York Catholic 2

New Oxford 1, Spring Grove 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Delone Catholic 2, Dover 1: At Dover, the Squirettes scored two unanswered goal in the final period to capture the non-divisional victory. Piper Rohrbaugh and teammate Taylor Noel each scored one goal apiece for Delone Catholic (3-4). Kaylee Polizzotto scored the lone goal for the Eagles (0-6).

Bishop McDevitt 5, Biglerville 1: At Bishop McDevitt, the Canners trailed 4-1 at the half and went on to drop the non-league contest. Ava Peterson scored the lone goal for the Canners (5-5-1).