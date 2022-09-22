York Revolution manager Mark Mason resigns after 9 seasons

York Revolution manager Mark Mason has resigned after nine seasons and the most wins in franchise history, the organization announced Thursday.

Mason won 606 games in York, the fourth-highest total in Atlantic League history, and his nine-year run was the second-longest continuous stint with one franchise in the history of the independent professional league. During Mason's tenure, the Revolution won the 2017 league championship and made four playoff appearances.

“It's been an honor and privilege to serve first as the York Revolution’s pitching coach and ultimately the manager for the past 13 years,” Mason said in a news release. “I'm proud of the many accomplishments we achieved during my tenure here.

"I would like to thank the ownership group, front office staff, my coaches – especially Enohel Polanco – the medical staff, the many players, and the fans for all they've contributed and sacrificed to make this amazing experience one I will never forget. I wish the organization great success moving forward. Thank you, and go Revs!”

Mason spent three years as York's pitching coach from 2010-12, and the Revolution won championships in 2010 and 2011 under manager Andy Etchebarren. After succeeding Etchebarren in 2013, Mason was named the league's Manager of the Year in 2014. He also managed All-Star teams in 2018 and 2019.

York went 56-76 this season, finishing last in the league's five-team North division. The Revolution's last winning campaign and playoff appearance came in 2019; the league did not play in 2020.

Ten former York players during Mason's tenure went on to play in Major League Baseball after their time with the Revolution, a particular point of pride at this level of baseball.

“Mark and I started the same season, and it has been a true partnership the whole way," team president Eric Menzer said in the release. “There was plenty to celebrate – three championships, and hundreds of thrilling moments. What most people don’t see is what Mark does off the field, all winter – building a team and working with the office staff to plan the dozens of administrative details that make a baseball team go."

Mason is not the only franchise cornerstone to step away after the 2022 season. Cannonball Charlie, the beloved cannon-firing persona espoused by Jason Kreiger since the middle of 2007, is also retiring. The team honored him during Saturday's game and plans to install some sort of permanent tribute next season. The cannon will stay, but a new character (or characters) will be tasked with its use and care.

While Mason's exit won't garner the same fanfare, he'll leave large shoes to fill in his own right.