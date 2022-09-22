High school roundup: York Catholic, New Oxford girls' tennis stay unbeaten

Staff Report

Delone Catholic girls' tennis defeated York Catholic, 4-1, in a matchup of unbeaten York-Adams League Division II rivals on Wednesday in McSherrystown.

The Squirettes captured the victory by winning both doubles matches in three sets. Michalina Miller and Gabby Erdman won the No. 1 doubles match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Emily Flynn and Kali Hilfiger combined to win the No. 2 match, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Delone Catholic teammates Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman each won a singles match. Knox won the No. 2 match against York Catholic's Cydney Roberts, 7-5, 6-3. Baughman won the No. 3 match (6-0, forfeit). For the Irish, Carina Roberts won the No. 1 singles match 6-2, 6-1 against Olivia Roth.

With the win, Delone Catholic improved to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the division, while York Catholic suffered its first loss of the season and dropped to 8-1 (5-1).

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS SCORES

New Oxford 5, Susquehannock 0: The Colonials also remained unbeaten Wednesday, winning all five matches in straight sets to cruise to the Division I win at home. Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko all swept their singles matches. Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Kylie Wampler and Emory Loss won the No. 2 match. With the win, New Oxford climbed to 13-0 (7-0), while Susquehannock fell to 8-2 (5-2).

Northeastern 3, York Suburban 2: At Manchester, the Bobcats captured the Division I victory in doubles by securing wins in both matches in straight sets. Maddie Riek and Frederica Kokoronis captured the No. 1 doubles match, while Saviah Whitfield and Sarah Lesher won the No. 2 match. Teammate Maria Khan won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets. For the Trojans, Abby Miller and Claire Hartinger each won their singles matches in straight sets. Northeastern improved to 8-5 (4-3). York Suburban fell to 5-6 (1-5).

Other Scores

Central York 3, South Western 2

Hanover 5, Littlestown 0

Bermudian Springs 4, Biglerville 1

Dover 4, Spring Grove 1

FIELD HOCKEY

Biglerville 4, Hanover 0: At Biglerville, Ava Peterson led the Canners to the Division III home victory by scoring two goals in the match. Teammate Natalie Showaker scored one goal and added one assist. With the win, Biglerville improved to 4-0-1 in the division and 5-4-1 overall, while Hanover fell to 1-5 in the division (3-6 overall).

Eastern York 4, West York 0: At West York, the Golden Knights kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard and went on to capture the Division II road victory. Eastern York improved 2-4-1 (2-3), while West York dropped to 2-7 (2-4). No game statistics were available.

Littlestown 7, Delone Catholic 1: At Littlestown, Ada Slagle led the Thunderbolts to the Division III victory by scoring two goals in the match. With the win, Littlestown improved to 5-3 (4-1). The Squirettes fell to 2-4 (2-3).

Other Scores

Red Lion 5, South Western 1

Spring Grove 1, Central York 0

Dallastown 4, New Oxford 1

Susquehannock 9, Northeastern 0