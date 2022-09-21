York-Adams League reveals Week 4 Players of the Week

High school football in Pennsylvania is almost halfway through the season, and it’s been an exciting year, with some of the best athletes in the York-Adams League impressing week after week. Week 4 was no different, with some new faces earning the honor of Player of the Week from the York-Adams Football Coaches Association.

Here are the selected skill players and linemen across each of the league's three divisions:

DIVISION I

Skill Player: Nasir Stills, QB, Central York

There were some unanswered questions before the season when Stills took the reins at quarterback from Beau Pribula for Central York, but the senior has been a more than suitable replacement. Week 4 may have been Stills' best start yet, as he completed 14 of 19 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 72 yards on only four carries, good for an 18-yard average. His 74% completion rate helped the Panthers rout Spring Grove on the road.

Central York completely dominated the Rockets, 42-7, thanks in large part to Stills' dynamic dual-threat ability. He threw a 38-yard screen pass to Parker Hines and had a 46-yard rush just a few plays later. The Panthers led 35-0 at halftime and improved to 3-1 on the season. Their next matchup will be against South Western (3-1).

Lineman: Collin Glassmeyer, OL/DE, Central York

It certainly speaks to Central York’s staggering performance that two Panthers earned Player of the Week honors. Glassmeyer was a force on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he kept his quarterback clean and helped open holes for Stills' explosive day. Running backs Niger DeWitt and Juelz Goff had a touchdown each as well.

Defensively, Glassmeyer led a Central York pass-rushing attack that made Rockets star quarterback Andrew Osmun not look like himself. The defensive end had one sack and one tackle for a loss. Osmun threw two interceptions, and his team only scored seven points.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Gavin Sparks, RB, Kennard-Dale

Sparks had a night that some players only dream of. He rushed for 150 yards on only 15 carries and scored two touchdowns, but apparently, that didn’t satisfy his touchdown-scoring appetite. On the defensive side of the ball, he intercepted a pass and returned it for another score. The reigning Division II champion Rams at one point trailed opponent Eastern York 21-6, but Sparks' three touchdowns fueled a comeback and Kennard-Dale won the game, 47-21.

The Rams needed the win, too, as they entered the night 0-3 after going 10-2 last season. The team still has a long way to go, and it may start with putting the ball in the hands of Sparks. Kennard-Dale's next game will be against West York (1-3) on the road.

Lineman: Anthony Walters, DE/DT, West York

West York won its first game since October 2020, and they did it against a tough opponent in York Suburban. The Bulldogs completely stifled the Trojans' offense and Walters was a stud all game. He had 10 tackles, two of which were for a loss, and two sacks. West York led 27-0 going into the fourth quarter. Both of Walter’s sacks came on crucial plays in the game.

Now the Bulldogs will hope to build their first winning streak in years when they host Kennard-Dale on Friday.

DIVISION III

Skill Player: Levan McFadden, QB, York Catholic

The 2021 Division III all-star had the best game of his season, and it came at an important time. He moved all over the field and was used everywhere for York Catholic. He rushed 10 times for 119 yards, including an 89-yard run in the second half to pull the game away from Bermudian Springs. He also caught three passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns. And, oh yeah, he’s the quarterback! He passed four times for 66 yards and didn’t turn the ball over.

It hasn’t been the season the Irish expected after going 11-1 last year, but they finally picked up their first win in Week 4 by beating Bermudian Springs, 35-10. York Catholic will look to carry that momentum into its next matchup against York Tech (1-3) on the road.

There were no linemen nominated in Division III this week.