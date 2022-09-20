High school roundup: Cessna leads West York girls' soccer past York Suburban

Staff Report

Rylee Cessna scored a hat trick to lead West York girls' soccer to a Division II victory over York Suburban by recording a hat trick.

Teammate Kyla Myers also added a goal for the visiting Bulldogs, who improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in Division II. West York now leads the division with 12 points.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to 3-2-1 in the division and 4-4-1 overall.

OTHER GIRLS' SOCCER SCORES

Delone Catholic 7, York Country Day 0: At McSherrystown, Fina Mochi led the Squirettes to the non-league home victory by scoring two goals and adding four assists. Teammate Maddie O'Brien scored two goals and added one assist. Delone Catholic improved to 6-2, while York Country Day dropped to 1-8.

BOYS' SOCCER

Northeastern 3, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, Gavin Thomas led the Bobcats to the Division I road victory by scoring and adding an assist. Teammates Zach Trexler and Evan Jennings each scored for Northeastern (7-3, 4-1), while Hunter Dallam and Hunter Bambule each recorded assists. Bobcats goalie Koltrin Forry made seven stops in the shutout of the Lions (2-5, 2-3).

New Oxford 3, Susquehannock 2: At Glen Rock, the Colonials received one goal apiece from Ayden Julius, Luis Concepcion and Harvin Flowers to help them secure the Division II road victory. New Oxford improved to 5-4 (4-1). For Susquehannock (2-5, 2-3), Abass Ndiaye and Cameran Bangura each scored and Gabe Glanz added an assist.

York Suburban 4, West York 0: At West York, the Trojans' defense held the Bulldogs scoreless and they went on to capture the Division II victory. With the win, York Suburban improves to 6-1 (4-1), while West York fell to 1-7 (0-5).

Littlestown 2, Hanover 1: At Hanover, Leo Guzman's penalty kick at the 7:14 mark of the second half broke the 1-1 deadlock and ended up clinching the Division III victory for the Thunderbolts (3-3-1, 2-2). Guzman also scored a first-half goal to support the offense. For the Nighthawks, Francisco Hernandez scored a first-half goal for the Nighthawks (2-6, 1-5).

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove 3, York High 0: At York High, the Rockets won the Division I match by the scores of 25-11, 25-7, 25-5 to capture the Division I road victory. Mylie Ormond led the Rockets (6-2, 3-1) with 15 assists, seven aces, five kills and four digs. Teammate Anna Watson had eight kills and three digs; Alayna Zeigler had 11 aces, eight digs and five kills; and Hannah Baldauf had four kills. York High fell to 1-6 (0-5).

Delone Catholic 3, Littlestown 1: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the Division III match by the scores of 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-12. Denae Bello led the Squirettes (8-2, 4-1) with 13 kills, four aces and eight digs. Meredith Keefer had 16 kills, four aces and three digs, while Kaitlyn Schwarz had five kills. For the Thunderbolts (3-5, 1-3), Ellie Staub had 20 assists, four aces and three digs, while teammate Adyson Popoff had seven digs and four kills.

Central York 3, South Western 0: At Hanover, the Panthers won the Division I match by the scores of 25-17, 25-23, 25-22. Brooke Yankanich led the Panthers (4-0, 4-0) individually with nine kills, eight digs and three aces. Emma Chataginer had eight kills and four digs; Caitlin Munsky had eight kills; and Lauren Summer had 23 digs. Lex Cornett had nine kills for the Mustangs (5-2, 2-2), while teammate Lilly Sullivan had five kills and five aces and Katlyn Grempler had 21 digs and three kills.

York Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Catholic, the Irish won the Division III match by the scores of (25-13, 22-25, 25-18, 25-10). Ashley Peterson led the Irish (7-0, 5-0) with 11 kills and 12 digs. Avery Heist had 11 digs, five blocks and four kills; Beitris Boyreau-Millar had 18 assists and eight digs; and Grace Grandas had 10 kills. With the loss, Bermudian Springs falls to 3-4 (2-2).

GIRLS' TENNIS

South Western 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Mustangs received straight-set singles victories from Cassie Maqueda, Kayley Skibicki and Lillian Smith in the Division I victory. In doubles, Mikayla Bond and Kloey Batchellor won the No. 1 match, while teammates Ahsiana Basit and Bryn Sheridan won the No. 2 match. South Western improves to 5-6 (2-4) and Dover fell to 0-10 (0-6).

Bermudian Springs 4, Biglerville 1: At Biglerville, the Eagles captured all three singles matches to help them secure the Division II victory. Amelia Peters and Molly Karom each won a singles match, while the third singles match was won by forfeit. Bermudian Springs improves to 5-7 (3-2) while Biglerville falls to- 5-5 (2-4).

New Oxford 5, Northeastern 0: At Manchester, the Colonials received straight set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to help them secure the Division I victory. With the win, New Oxford improves to 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the division.

GOLF

Harrell leads Trojans to Division II victory: At Briarwood Golf Course, Callahan Harrell shot a 69, five strokes better than any other golfer on the day, to lead York Suburban to the first-place finish and divisional crown in the last D-II tournament of the regular season. The Trojans (309) narrowly defeated Dover (312), which was led by Trevor Snyder's 74 and Lawson Leeper's 75.

West York (327) took third place, defeating Susquehannock (345) in fourth. Ryan Thomas shot 74 to tie for second for the Warriors. Eastern York (371) took fifth place by defeating Kennard-Dale (432).

With the win, York Suburban (28-2, 84 points) clinched the divisional crown. Dover (26-3, 78) followed in second place, followed by West York (18-12, 54) and Susquehannock (12-18, 36).

CROSS COUNTRY

Central York takes first place in boys' competition: At Spring Grove, the Panthers took first place in the team competition by defeating Spring Grove (20-39), West York (20-41) and Littlestown (20-43). Austin Strickler led Central York with a third-place finish, while Braden Dacheaux took fourth and Thomas Romig finished fifth. The Rockets took second place by defeating West York (22-33) and Littlestown (24-33). The Bulldogs took third place by defeating Littlestown (24-33). Steven Miller led the Bulldogs by taking first place overall in a time of 17:09. For the Thunderbolts, Peyton Small took second place overall.

Panthers win girls' meet: At Spring Grove, Central York took first place in the team competition by defeating Spring Grove (27-28), West York (23-34) and Littlestown (16-47). Ashley Main led the Panthers by taking second place overall, while teammate Jordan Haupt took third place. Ella Bahn finished first place with a time of 20:44 and the Rockets came in second place by defeating West York (22-34) and Littlestown (16-43). Teammate Charlee Kurtz took fourth place. The Bulldogs took third place by defeating Littlestown (11-25) and Olivia Grimes finished fifth for West York.