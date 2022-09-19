High school roundup: West York volleyball's MJ Rupp records 2,000th career assist in win

Staff Report

West York girls' volleyball senior MJ Rupp recorded the 2,000th assist of her career and the Bulldogs cruised to a three-set home victory over Kennard-Dale on Monday night.

The hosts won with set scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-10.

Rupp led the Bulldogs (6-2, 4-0) with 24 assists and seven digs in the match. Teammate Faith Walker had seven kills and three aces. Ireland Cotton had six kills, while Leah Bazzle had seven digs and four kills.

Kennard-Dale dropped to 1-5 (0-5).

OTHER GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL SCORES

James Buchanan 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the visitors from Franklin County won the match by the scores of 25-20, 13-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-10. McKenzie Boyer had 24 kills, eight digs and five aces for the host Rockets (5-2). Teammate Mylie Ormond had 16 assists, seven digs, seven kills, six blocks and four aces. Anna Watson had 17 digs, three kills and three blocks, while Aubrey Zeigler had 22 assists and seven digs.

Delone Catholic 3, York Suburban 2: At York Suburban, the Squirettes won the non-divisional match by the scores of 25-23, 25-19, 16-25, 23-25, 15-6. Individually for the Squirettes, Meredith Keefer had 21 kills, six digs and three blocks, while teammates Danae Bello had 18 kills and 11 digs, and Marley Rudolph had eight kills. Delone Catholic improves to 7-2 with the win, while York Suburban fell to 4-1 with the loss.

Cedar Cliff 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Eagles (2-2) dropped the non-league match by the scores of 25-11, 25-19, 25-14. No individual game statistics were available.

Eastern York 3, York Tech 1: At Spry, the Golden Knights won the non-divisional match 25-16, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16. With the win, Eastern York improves to 3-2 overall, while York Tech falls to 2-4. No Golden Knights game statistics were available.

New Oxford 3, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Colonials won the non-divisional match by the scores of (25-21, 25-14, 25-23). With the win, New Oxford improves to (3-3) overall, while Littlestown falls to (3-4) overall. No Colonials statistics were available.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Kennard-Dale 4, Littlestown 0: At Fawn Grove, the Rams (3-6, 2-2) won all four matches in straight sets to secure the Division II victory. Mackenzie Warner and Katie Hayward won their singles matches for Kennard-Dale. Hailey Marslett and Leeah Jacobs won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Hailey Serruto and Rhylinn Webb won the No. 2 match. Littlestown fell to 0-8 (0-4).

Dallastown 5, Spring Grove 0: The host Wildcats (7-2, 5-1) won all five matches in straight sets against the Rockets (0-7, 0-5). Dallatown received singles victories from Namya Jindal, Catherine Lasher and Kylie Sciuto to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett combined to win the No. 1 match, while Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson won the No. 2 match.

York Catholic 4, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, the Irish took the Division II road match by winning all three singles matches. The Irish (8-0, 5-0) received singles victories from Carina Roberts, Cydney Roberts and Nicole Schellenberg. Teammates Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Kierkegaard combined to win the the No. 1 doubles match. Bermudian Springs fell to 4-7 (2-2).

Hanover 5, West York 0: The Hawkettes (7-4, 3-2) received straight-set singles victories from Annie Smith, Cassidy Conover and Mya Maloney to help them secure the Division II home victory. With the loss, West York fell to 2-9 (0-5).

FIELD HOCKEY

New Oxford 3, Spring Grove 3 (OT): Neither team was able to find the back of the net in overtime, so each picked up a point in the Division I standings. Camryn Cohee led the Colonials (2-2-2 overall, 1-1-2 division) with two goals and an assist, while Audrey Crabill also scored. Kendall Smith scored one goal and added two assists for the Rockets (4-3-2, 2-2-1), while teammates Lilah Shaub and Rowan Conover each scored.

Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0: At York Springs, the Eagles' defense held the Hawkettes off the scoreboard and went on to capture the Division III victory. Bermudian Springs improved to 3-4-1 (2-1-1), while Hanover fell to 3-5 (1-4).

Delone Catholic 1, Fairfield 0: At McSherrystown, Piper Rohrbaugh broke a scoreless deadlock when she found the back of the in the final quarter to clinch the Division III home victory for the Squirettes (2-3, 2-2). Fairfield dropped to 0-4-1 (0-3).

Biglerville 1, Littlestown 0: At Biglerville, Ava Peterson found the back of the net at the 4:38 mark of the fourth quarter for the Canners. Biglerville improved to 4-3-1 (3-0-1) while Littlestown fell to 4-3 (3-1).

Northeastern 1, Dover 0: At Dover, the Bobcats (2-5-1, 1-2) held the Eagles (0-4, 0-3) off the scoreboard and went on to capture the Division II road victory.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Delone Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, Maddie O'Brien and teammate Fina Mochi led the Squirettes to the road victory with a goal and an assist apiece. Delone Catholic improves to 5-2 (4-1), while the Division III rival Eagles fell to 2-5-1 (2-1).

GOLF

Nicholson leads Wildcats to Division I victory: At The Bridges Golf Course, Bobby Nicholson shot a day-best 72 to lead Dallastown (309) to first place in the Division I tournament. Teammate Lane Krosse (76) took third place overall, while Reed Krosse (80) took fifth. Northeastern (336) took second place, led by Caden Blanchette's 73 to finish second and Ryley Nade-Bishop's 79 to take fourth. Central York and South Western both shot 342 as a team. New Oxford took fifth place with a 366, while Red Lion shot 400 and Spring Grove shot 419 to finish the field.