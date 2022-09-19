Selinsgrove set to host two-day Jimmy Nace Memorial event

Bryan Householder

Selinsgrove Speedway takes top billing this weekend with the Jimmy Nace Memorial National Open for the 410 sprint cars.

This year, for the first time, the Selinsgrove event will be a two-day show. That does mean that the first day of the Selinsgrove show will go head to head with Williams Grove.

On Friday evening, Selinsgrove will offer up the sprint cars and the super late models. The Friday sprint car show will offer the winner $6,000 and a starting spot in Saturday’s race.

On the same night, Williams Grove offers an Outlaw Tune Up race for the sprint cars to prepare for the following week’s National Open there. The Grove event is also $6,000 to win. The 358 sprints are also on the Grove agenda.

Annual event: Saturday, Selinsgrove presents its 40th annual National Open event. Since 2010, the race has honored the memory of Jimmy Nace, who is the track’s only five-time sprint car champion. Nace died about that time from cancer.

Saturday’s event at Selinsgrove pays $26,000 to the winner. For many years, Nace drove the Camel Express No. 26 sprint car.

Also on Saturday’s slate at Selinsgrove will be the PASS 305 sprint cars.

Selinsgrove first offered the National Open in 1983, and the late Maynard Yingst was the winner of that event. In fact, Yingst would win the first three National Open events at Selinsgrove.

Fred Rahmer is the leading winner in the event, with five victories. Todd Shaffer and Greg Hodnett each won the race four times. Joining Yingst as three-time winners are Lance Dewease and Pat Cannon.

While the Selinsgrove race is steeped in local racing history, it has also seen some nationally known drivers in victory lane. They include outlaw stars Doug Wolfgang and Sammy Swindell, and former outlaw champion turned NASCAR driver Dave Blaney. More recently, Knoxville champion Brian Brown has won the event.

For the last two years Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri has won the Jimmy Nace Memorial event at Selinsgrove.

OTHER RACES

BAPS Motor Speedway will be in action on Saturday with the super sportsman cars headlining a show that will also include the limited late models, Legends and extreme stock cars.

The wingless super sportsman cars compete at Path Valley on Saturday.

Lincoln Speedway will turn things over to the go karts on Saturday for the Pennsylvania Karting Grand Nationals. This all-day affair starts at 9 a.m.

The Bedford Fairgrounds presents its annual Fall Fest this weekend, beginning on Thursday evening.

Thursday’s event includes pure stocks, four cylinders and 602 modifieds. Friday, it’s modifieds and semi lates. Saturday, the modifieds are joined by the late model sportsman.

YCRC MEETING

The York County Racing Club will host a general membership meeting on Wednesday evening at the Club Hall in Zions View.

As always, the YCRC will provide a meal before the meeting.

Special guest speaker for this meeting is super late model driver Gary Stuhler, who is the leading super late model winner of all time in this area. He is a member of the YCRC’s Hall of Fame and also the Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame.

Stuhler began his career in 1975. The first of his documented 355 wins came that year at Lincoln. Since then he has been a winner and champion all around the area. He also gained respect racing on the road from time to time.

Stuhler is still going strong, although he has yet to win this year. For the second year in a row, he just missed out on the point title at Port Royal, finishing second to Colton Flinner.

