Marks has another strong weekend on area tracks

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Brent Marks continued his tremendous season with a win in Lincoln Speedway’s Dirt classic on Saturday. Marks earned $20,000 for his 17th overall victory of the year.

Marks started ninth in the Dirt Classic 40-lap feature and took the lead from Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri on the very last lap. Macri finished second with Justin Peck, Buddy Kofoid and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cory Eliason, Freddie Rahmer, who started 20th, Rico Abreu, T.J. Stutts, and Gerard McIntyre Jr.

Williams Grove: Lance Dewease won the Dirt Classic Qualifier at Williams Grove on Friday. Dewease’s win in the All Star sanctioned event was his 108th career Grove win, and was worth $7,000.

Dewease started from the pole position and led all 30 laps to best Marks for the win. Stutts, Buddy Kofoid and Danny Dietrich completed the top five, with Macri, Daryn Pittman, Hunter Schuerenberg, Lucas Wolfe and Giovanni Scelzi in the top 10.

BAPS: Thursday at BAPS Motor Speedway, Marks began his big weekend with a $5,527 win in the Greg Hodnett Foundation Race.

Marks got around former NASCAR star Kasey Kahne on the 24th of 30 nonstop laps for the win. Kahne finished second, with Scelzi, Macri, and Danny Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kofoid, Tyler Reeser, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. and Wolfe.

Doug Dodson won Thursday’s PASS 305 sprint feature over Seth Schnoke, Ken Duke Jr., Scott Frack and Dylan Smith.

Saturday at BAPS, Doug Hammaker won the 358 sprint Dirty 30. Hammaker’s win came over Nash Ely, with Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Derek Locke and Chase Gutshall in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jayden Wolf, Chad Criswell, Brett Wanner, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and David Holbrook.

Kenny Edkin won Saturday’s super sportsman feature over Matt Ondek, with Russ Mitten, Fawn Grove’s Paul Miller and John Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Luke Deatrick, Jay Fannasy, George Riden Jr. and Steve Fannasy.

Matt Murphy won the limited late model feature over Shawn Shoemaker, Travis Mease, Jed Latshaw and York Haven’s Jake Moser.

Travis Brown was the limited stock winner.

Selinsgrove: Dylan Yoder won Saturday’s super late model feature at Selinsgrove. Yoder’s win was his second there this season and third overall. Bryan Bernheisel finished second with Jeff Rine, Andrew Yoder and Jim Bernheisel in the top five.

Etters’ Austin Reed won the PASS 305 sprint feature, with Josh Spicer, Garrett Bard, Lewisberry’s Logan Spahr and Christian Rumsey in the top five.

The limited late model feature fell to Trent Brenneman over Andrew Yoder, Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker, Devin Hart and Shaun Lawton.

World of Outlaws: Hanover’s Logan Schuchart won Friday’s World of Outlaws feature at Hanford, California. Schuchart’s win came over his uncle, Hanover’s Jacob Allen, with James McFadden, Carson Macedo and Sheldon Haudesnchild in the top five. Brock Zearfoss finished 13th.

Other racing: Aaron Reutzel won the 410 sprint feature at Lernerville on Saturday, while Briggs Danner was the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint winner at Winchester, Virginia, on Saturday. Johnny Smith was the 305 sprint winner at Clinton County Speedway on Friday.