Local college sports roundup: York College men's soccer stays unbeaten

Sean Metz scored in the 81st minute Saturday as York College men’s soccer rallied for a 2-1 victory over Bridgewater (Virginia) to remain unbeaten this season.

The Spartans (4-0-2) handed the visiting Eagles (4-1-2) their first loss of the year.

York College took a 1-0 lead late in the first half on Drew Ruehlicke’s first goal of the season and led 5-1 in shot attempts entering intermission. Bridgewater spent much of the second half on the attack and finally equalized in the 78th minute, only for Metz to score on a rebound moments later.

Goalkeeper Brady Bixler, an Eastern York grad, made three saves, and on Monday afternoon, the senior was named MAC Commonwealth Defensive Player of the Week for the second consecutive week. Bixler has been a key cog for the Spartans, who have outscored opponents 12-4 this season despite being outshot 81-56 in six contests.

York College started its four-game homestand with a 1-1 draw against St. Mary’s (Maryland) on Wednesday. This week, the Spartans host Salisbury on Wednesday and Rochester on Saturday.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE NOTES

Field hockey team wins league opener: Kat Knox scored twice off the bench and the Spartans topped Lebanon Valley 5-0 on Saturday to improve to 5-1 (1-0 MACC) this season. Four different players scored for York College, while West York graduate Maggie Spadafora chipped in an assist.

Volleyball’s win streak comes to an end: York College took a trip to Virginia and dropped a pair of straight-set matches to Averett and Marymount on Saturday, the first two blemishes on the ledger thus far. Setter Abby Diehl, a Dover graduate, averaged 10 assists per set for the Spartans (6-2).

Women’s tennis season underway: The Spartans began their 2022-23 campaign at the Middle Atlantic Conference Individual Championships over the weekend, featuring six singles and three doubles tournaments. Hannah Sult (Dallastown) and Bri Serruto (Kennard-Dale) reached the quarterfinals together as a No. 2 doubles team, while Serruto reached the quarterfinals in the No. 3 singles bracket. Sult lost her opening match in No. 2 singles. Brianna Rohrer led the Spartans with a finals appearance in fourth singles.

Keogh, Fields earn weekly honors: Two Spartan goalies earned MACC Defensive Player of the Week nods after each posting two shutouts last week. Women's soccer senior Jacqueline Keogh did so against Dickinson and Elizabethtown, and the Spartans won both contests to improve to 4-0 at home (4-2 overall). Field hockey sophomore Belle Fields also kept a pair of clean sheets in a 2-0 week.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Freshman Garret Quinan helped Shippensburg cross-country earn its second straight team victory to start the season in dominating fashion. Quinan, a Kennard-Dale grad, placed 13th place as an individual, and with Raider teammates finishing second, third, fourth and 12th, Shippensburg’s team score of 34 was a whopping 41 points clear at the five-team event.

Shippensburg men’s soccer goalkeeper Cody Willoughby (York Suburban) made four saves Saturday in the Raiders’ 1-0 loss to rival East Stroudsburg. The team fell to 2-2-1 overall and 0-2-1 in the PSAC East.

Delone Catholic grad Maddie Clabaugh tallied 15 kills and two blocks for Shippensburg volleyball in the Raiders’ four-set victory over Shepherd on Friday. The team improved to 7-7 (1-0).

Dallastown grad Zander Leik contributed an assist for Millersville men’s soccer as the Marauders played reigning PSAC East champion Lock Haven to a 3-3 draw on Saturday. Millersville (3-1-3, 1-0-2) was five seconds away from a home win before the visiting Bald Eagles stunned the crowd with the tying goal. Leik, a freshman, played 31 minutes off the bench in the match.