York-Adams League Week 4 football roundup: Dallastown stuns South Western in last minute

Caleb Fox set the stage, Drayden Lloyd scored the go-ahead touchdown with 56 seconds left and the Dallastown football team stunned previously unbeaten South Western on the road, 20-13, on Friday night.

The squads went back and forth in their York-Adams League Division I opener, setting up the dramatic finish. The Mustangs reached the red zone with under three minutes left in a tie game, only for Fox to force a strip-sack on a third-and-long and Colby Laughman to recover the fumble for Dallastown. Fox later turned a screen pass from Owen Strouse into a 36-yard gain, bringing the Wildcats to the 15-yard line. Then Lloyd delivered the dagger.

The senior running back scored twice in a hectic fourth quarter that saw multiple lead changes. Dallastown had led 7-0 for most of the night, but South Western took a 13-7 advantage on a pick-six early in the fourth. Lloyd’s 26-yard touchdown leveled the score with just over six minutes left.

The Wildcats (2-2, 1-0) kept the Mustangs (3-1, 0-1) at bay earlier in the game with a pair of goal-line stands. The visitors needed one more stop at the last second, as South Western reached the 44-yard line before a Hail Mary fell short.

Dallastown, which started the season with two blowout losses, will seek its third straight win when it hosts Northeastern next week. South Western visits reigning Division I champion Central York.

Here’s what else happened in a Friday full of divisional matchups:

DIVISION I

Central York 42, Spring Grove 7: The Panthers (3-1, 1-0) continued their dominance over the Rockets (2-2, 0-1) in a matchup of last year’s top two finishers in the division. Nasir Still led an explosive Central York offense to a 35-0 lead at halftime, and the defense didn’t even allow a first down until late in the second quarter. Central York has now topped Spring Grove by at least 30 points in six straight meetings, with an aggregate score of 292-52.

York High 54, Northeastern 9: The Bearcats’ high-octane offense was in maximum overdrive, as the visitors stormed out to a 48-3 lead at halftime. Quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White broke York High’s career records for passing and rushing yards, respectively, in the first quarter. Stoner threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns, while White ran for 160 yards and three scores on just eight carries. David Warde added eight catches for 191 yards and a TD.

The highlight? Stoner’s behind-the-back touchdown pass to Montress Jackson for a touchdown that landed on SportsCenter as the No. 3 play of the day.

DIVISION II

New Oxford 36, Dover 18: Brittyn Eakins ran for 113 yards and two scores, Jett Moore completed 7 of 9 passes for 142 yards and the Colonials (3-1, 1-0) handled the host Eagles (2-2, 0-1) with ease. New Oxford led 29-12 at halftime, with the exclamation point coming on a Carson Heeney interception followed immediately by Eakins’ 74-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter. Heeney also had a 70-yard TD reception.

West York 34, York Suburban 20: The visiting Bulldogs entered winless and had struggled to stop anyone in the first three weeks. Naturally, they brought a lockdown defense to the field Friday and led 27-0 late in the third quarter. West York (1-3, 1-0) took a 14-0 advantage into the break, then took advantage of York Suburban’s muffed kickoff to start the third. The Trojans (2-2, 0-1) finished with a flurry and cut the lead to 14 with 4:47 left, but it wasn’t enough.

Kennard-Dale 47, Eastern York 21: The Rams (1-3, 1-0) took out their frustrations from three early losses on the visiting Golden Knights (1-3, 0-1). Staring at an 0-4 start when it trailed 21-6 in the second quarter, Kennard-Dale battled back to within 21-19 at halftime and scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.

DIVISION III

York Catholic 35, Bermudian Springs 10: The Fighting Irish (1-3, 1-0) rode a second-half surge to their first win of the season and the first for new head coach Brad Hayek. The visiting Eagles (0-4, 0-1) led 10-6 at halftime, and York Catholic didn’t pull ahead until late in the third quarter. Quarterback Levan McFadden led the fourth-quarter avalanche as the game turned lopsided.

Fairfield 25, Biglerville 7: The Green Knights, after pulling out of last week’s game at Hamburg due to a lack of healthy players, made the most of their week off and emerged with the road victory. Fairfield (1-2, 1-0) opened the scoring on a fake punt and led 18-0 at halftime. Biglerville (2-2, 0-1) didn’t find the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter.

NON-DIVISION

Elizabethtown 34, Red Lion 17: The visiting Lions held their own for most of the night, but the Bears (4-0) pulled away down the stretch. Red Lion (2-2) trailed 13-7 at halftime but cut the margin to 19-17 late in the third quarter, only for Elizabethtown to score again before the fourth and add an insurance touchdown late. Christopher Price tallied 189 passing yards for the Lions, while the Bears’ Josh Rudy threw for 292 yards and Logan Lentz ran for 125 yards and three scores.

Manheim Central 49, Susquehannock 0: The Barons (4-0) scored a 62-yard touchdown on their first play of the night and never looked out in this blowout. Susquehannock (2-2) managed just 123 yards of offense to Manheim Central’s 405. Grayson Arnold racked up 183 yards and two scores on just 10 carries for the victorious hosts.

SATURDAY

Delone Catholic (0-3) visits York Tech (1-2) at 1 p.m., while Hanover (1-2) takes on Littlestown (0-3) at 7 p.m. in a pair of Division III matchups. This story will be updated.