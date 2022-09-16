York High football massacres Northeastern for 54-9 road win

York High football stars Jahiem White and Sam Stoner walked into Northeastern's stadium Friday night with a chance to make history for their school as they fought for their second win of the season.

They did just that thanks to a thrilling offensive onslaught in the first quarter that featured the Bearcats scoring 26 points. The game was essentially over by halftime, as York High led 48-3 at intermission and cruised to a 54-9 victory.

Stoner is now the all-time leader in passing yards for William Penn High School. Likewise, White is now the all-time leader in rushing yards for the school. It took all of 12 minutes for both of them to add their names to the history books.

Head coach Russ Stoner watched on as his team picked up its second win of the season in dominant fashion.

“We won 54-9 but I’m not exactly happy with how we played," Stoner said. "Offensively we were really efficient. Sam and Florida [White] played well. We had a lot of different receivers catch the ball. [The O-line] played well. Defensively, we are still a work in progress, young guys that are learning, and we have to keep grinding."

Northeastern was outclassed from the onset, unable to stop the Bearcats' backs or receivers. Stoner and White were studs all night with the quarterback completing passes to different parts of the field.

White displayed often why he will be playing at West Virginia next year. He carried the ball only eight times but finished with 160 yards. The team ran for a total of 174 yards.

The Bearcats ran the ball at will and Northeastern's defense had no clue what to do about it. A Stoner pass to Omarion Newson and broken tackle by the receiver would lead to a quick 20-0 lead for York High.

In the start of the second quarter, White walked into the end zone untouched on a 25-yard-run.

Northeastern moved the ball early but lost possessions after failing to convert on key fourth downs. When the Bobcats needed to score, they just couldn’t get the needed points on the board. The score of the game backed them into a corner, forcing them to search for touchdowns instead of settling for field goals.

Bobcats head coach Kirby Brubaker, the defensive coordinator for the last five seasons, has not had a comfortable start to his tenure. Northeastern is now 1-3 and all three losses have been ugly. The Bobcats also fell 35-6 to Dover in Week 1 and 34-7 to Central Dauphin East in Week 3.

Northeastern made the District 3 playoffs four times in five seasons from 2015 to 2019 but has gone just 3-14 the past two years. Last year, the Bobcats were 2-8 and finished seventh in the division.

It's been a strange start to the season for York High, which lost a pair of last-minute nailbiters against Woodland Hills and Hempfield. But in their last two matchups, the Bearcats have looked like the team people expected them to be, and they have a favorable schedule for many of their final games of the season.

York High's next test comes at home against Red Lion next Friday. The Bobcats have another tough matchup in Spring Grove.