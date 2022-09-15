York-Adams League Week 4 football preview: Capsules for each game

As the high school football season reaches Week 4, teams across the York-Adams League are beginning division play, where the stakes and intensity slowly rise as game-time temperatures begin to fall.

The league’s 22 teams will play 12 total games this week, with 10 divisional matchups on the slate. Because of the odd number of teams (seven) in both Division I and II, one team each week will be playing a non-division opponent. Each contest still counts for playoff power rankings, although those divisional rivalries will always carry extra weight.

While 10 of 12 league games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, two Division III contests are set for Saturday, with Delone Catholic visiting York Tech at 1 p.m. and Hanover-Littlestown at 7. Here’s the rundown of everything on the local slate:

DIVISION I

Central York (2-1) at Spring Grove (2-1): These two teams finished first and second in the division last season and have their sights set on the top spot this fall. The visiting Panthers are coming off a 30-20 win over Hempfield, while the Rockets fell 21-14 against Shippensburg for their first loss of the year. Central York running back Juelz Goff and Spring Grove receiver Nizeah Mummert enter with seven and six touchdowns, respectively.

Dallastown (1-2) at South Western (3-0): The visiting Wildcats are coming off a 44-30 win over Hershey for the first victory of the Levi Murphy era, but they’ll face a tough test in South Western, the York-Adams League’s lone unbeaten team. The Mustangs have outscored opponents 100-23 thus far, including a 24-7 win at New Oxford last week.

York High (1-2) at Northeastern (1-2): Two visiting players will be the main attraction in this one, as Bearcats quarterback Sam Stoner and running back Jahiem White are on the brink of breaking York High career records for passing and rushing yards, respectively. Stoner threw for six touchdowns and White scored five (catching three) in last week’s 54-47 win over Carlisle. Northeastern is looking to rebound from a 34-7 loss to a talented Central Dauphin East team.

DIVISION II

New Oxford (2-1) at Dover (2-1): The Colonials and Eagles are off to two of the more impressive starts in Division II this season. Quarterback Aric Campbell led Dover to a 29-28 comeback victory over Northern York last Friday to earn Player of the Week honors. New Oxford cruised to a pair of wins before being stifled by South Western.

York Suburban (2-1) at West York (0-3): Senior running back and defensive back Mikey Bentivegna was all over the field for the Trojans during their 26-0 homecoming win over York Catholic, rushing for 156 yards and two scores while adding a 63-yard interception return. He’ll present a serious challenge for the host Bulldogs, who have surrendered 124 points in three contests (41.3 per game).

Eastern York (1-2) at Kennard-Dale (0-3): The host Rams face an uphill battle as they seek a return to the playoffs, something that certainly wasn’t the case during their 10-2 campaign in 2021. While all three of Kennard-Dale’s losses have come against strong programs, two have been blowouts, including 54-7 last week against Lampeter-Strasburg. Eastern York fell 54-34 at Hamburg in Week 3 after eschewing a scheduled bye week to fill in for Fairfield.

DIVISION III

Bermudian Springs (0-3) at York Catholic (0-3): New Fighting Irish head coach Brad Hayek is still seeking his first win, and York Catholic has ground to make up following its slow start. But this program has become a perennial Division III contender, and Friday presents a chance to start 1-0 in division play. Bermudian Springs also fell to 0-3 last week with a narrow 14-6 defeat at Susquehannock.

Biglerville (2-1) at Fairfield (0-2): Canners running back Seth Lady scored all three Biglerville touchdowns and rushed for 161 yards on just 14 totes last week, carrying his team to a 21-14 win and earning D-III Skill Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. Fairfield hopes to find its footing after pulling out of its game at Hamburg last week due to a lack of healthy players.

Delone Catholic (0-3) at York Tech (1-2): In this 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff, running back Anthony Torres leads the host Spartans against a Squires defense that’s allowed 34.3 points per contest thus far. Delone will look to flip the script in the turnover battle — it’s forced just one while committing six in three games.

Hanover (1-2) at Littlestown (0-3): Hanover seeks its second consecutive victory and Littlestown looks to find the win column in a Saturday 7 p.m. tilt. The Nighthawks’ defense led the way in last week’s 13-6 win over Pequea Valley. Two of the Thunderbolts’ three losses have been lopsided, but a 10-7 close call against Susquehannock in Week 2 could be something to lean on in division play.

NON-DIVISION

Red Lion (2-1) at Elizabethtown (3-0): The Lions suffered their first loss last week, falling 42-35 at Reading, and their final non-division game of the regular season comes against a Bears team that’s scored 134 points in three wins. With Red Lion averaging 34.7 points in its own right, this could be a night full of fireworks.

Susquehannock (2-1) at Manheim Central (3-0): It’s a clash of District 3 Class 4A teams off to strong starts. Susquehannock sits ninth in early power rankings (with 10 of 23 teams making the playoffs) while the host Barons rank third after averaging 45 points in their first three victories. The Warriors have won games with their defense, grinding out 10-7 and 14-6 wins in their last two contests.