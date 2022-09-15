High school roundup: Susquehannock girls' tennis sweeps Delone Catholic

Staff Report

Susquehannock girls' tennis rolled past Delone Catholic, 5-0, in a matchup of previously undefeated York-Adams League teams on Thursday.

At Glen Rock, the host Warriors (9-0) received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Georgie Snyder to help them secure the non-divisional victory. Anne Jackson and Aneesha Kandala won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Emily Goodfellow and Makani Ross won the No. 2 match.

Delone Catholic fell to 7-1 overall. The Squirettes will visit Biglerville on Monday, while the Warriors travel to Red Lion.

Division I's New Oxford (11-0, 5-0) and Division II's York Catholic (6-0, 4-0) were the York-Adams League's other undefeated teams entering Thursday.

OTHER GIRLS' TENNIS SCORES

Dallastown 5, South Western 0: At South Western, the visiting Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) won all five matches in straight sets. Dallastown received singles victories from Namya Jindal, Catharine Lasher and Kylie Sciuto. In doubles, Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett combined to win the No. 1 match, while teammates Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson won the No. 2 match. South Western fell to 3-6 (1-4).

West York 4, Dover 1: At Dover, the Bulldogs (2-7) received singles victories from Charlotte Whitesel, Taelyn Thomas and Ella Mikula to help them secure the non-divisional victory. In doubles, teammates Justyce Firestone and Eve Williams won the No. 1 match. For the Eagles (0-9), Caitlin Tako and Marissa Tako won the No. 2 doubles match.

York Catholic 3, York Suburban 2: At Penn State York, the Irish (7-0) captured the non-divisional match by sweeping both doubles matches in straight sets. Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Keirkagaard combined to win the No. 1 doubles match, while Ana Cartwright and Makenzi Michael won the No. 2 match. Teammate Cydney Roberts won a three-set singles match. For the Trojans (4-5), Abby Miller won the No. 1 match in three sets, while teammate Anna Ekstron won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets.

Camp Hill 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Eagles (3-6) were unable to capture a match in the non-league contest.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

South Western 3, Spring Grove 2: At Spring Grove, the visiting Mustangs won the Division I match by the scores of 25-23, 23-25, 12-25, 25-21 and 15-12. Katlyn Grempler led South Western (5-1, 2-1) with eight kills and 17 digs. Teammate Lexie Cornett had 11 kills, while Lilly Sullivan had nine kills and three blocks. For the Rockets (5-1, 2-1), McKenzie Boyer had 29 kills, 11 digs and three aces; Alayna Zeigler had 10 kills and 20 digs; and Mylie Ormond had seven kills, five blocks, 16 assists and seven digs.

Northeastern 3, Kennard-Dale 0: At Fawn Grove, the Bobcats (2-4, 1-3) captured the Division II road victory over the Rams (1-4, 0-3) by the scores of 25-13, 25-14 and 25-13. No individual statistics were available.

West York 3, Dover 0: At Dover, the Bulldogs captured the Division II road victory by the scores of 25-17, 25-16 and 25-10. Faith Walker led West York (5-2, 3-0) individually with 11 kills, six aces and five digs. Ireland Cotton had eight kills, MJ Rupp had five kills and 10 digs and Leah Bazzle had four kills with seven digs. Dover fell to 2-1 overall and in the division.

York Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Irish captured the Division III road match by the scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-20. Adeline Phillips led York Catholic (6-0, 4-0) with eight kills and five digs. Carly Everett had eight kills and Mary McNamara added five, while Beitris Boyreau-Millar had 11 assists. For the Spartans, Tiffani King had seven kills for the Spartans (2-3, 1-3).

Delone Catholic 3, Fairfield 0: At Fairfield, Kaitlyn Schwartz (seven kills and five aces) led the Squirettes (4-2, 3-1) to the 25-7, 25-13, 25-9 Division III road victory. Teammate Laura Knoblach had six kills, while Marley Rudolph had four kills and three aces. No statistics were available for the Green Knights (0-4, 0-3).

Littlestown 3, Hanover 0: At Littlestown, the hosts won the Division III home match by the scores of 25-20, 25-18 and 25-14. Ellie Staub had seven kills, 10 digs, 10 assists and three aces for the Thunderbolts (3-3, 1-2). Teammate Gracie Plunkert had nine kills, while Jenna Young had seven digs and four aces. Hanover fell to 2-3 (1-2).

Central York 3, York High 0: At Central York, the Panthers (3-0, 3-0) won the Division I match by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-16. Augusta DeVos led the Panthers individually with 14 kills and seven digs. Teammates Elliot Carter had eight kills and 10 digs; Bree Painter had 28 assists and three aces; and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls had 10 digs and three kills. The Bearcats dropped to 1-5 (0-4).

FIELD HOCKEY

York Suburban 10, West York 0: At West York, the Trojans (4-0-1, 2-0) kept the Bulldogs (2-6, 2-3) off the scoreboard and cruised to the Division II road victory. No individual game statistics were available.

Littlestown 4, Bermudian Springs 0: At Littlestown, the Thunderbolts (4-1, 3-0) shut out the Eagles (2-4-1, 1-1-1) to capture the Division III home victory. No individual game statistics were available.

Biglerville 9, Delone Catholic 0: At Biglerville, Natalie Showaker led the Canners to the Division III victory by recording a hat trick. Teammate Ava Peterson also scored two goals. With the win, Biglerville improves to 2-0-1 in the division and 3-3-1 overall, while Delone Catholic falls to 1-2 in the division (1-3 overall).

Kennard-Dale 9, Dover 0: At Fawn Grove, Cassidy Dietz and Caroline Gamache scored two goals apiece for the Rams (4-2, 3-1) in the Division II win. Kennard-Dale also received one goal apiece from Margo Channell, Carly Vaughn, Allyson Easton, Noa Schneider and Natalie Young. Dover fell to 0-3 (0-2).

Hanover 2, Fairfield 0: The home Hawkettes received goals from Jaden Bowers and Finley Mummert to help them secure the Division III home win. For the Green Knights, Bella Kozack made five saves in goal. Hanover (2-4, 1-3) held Fairfield (0-3-1, 0-2) to one shot on goal for the game.

BOYS' SOCCER

Kennard-Dale 1, Susquehannock 0: At Glen Rock, Zach Orwig found the back of the net at the 8:16 mark of the second half to break the 0-0 tie and clinched the Division II road victory for the Rams (4-1, 2-0). Teammate Logan Sumner made three stops in goal to record the shutout. Cooper Sistrunk made three stops in goal in the losing effort for the Warriors (1-4, 1-2).

York Catholic 1, Littlestown 0 (2OT): At Littlestown, John Forjan's goal at the 5:58 mark of the second overtime broke the deadlock and clinched the Division III road victory for the Irish (5-0-1, 4-0). Teammate John Weisser made seven stops in goal to record the shutout. For the Thunderbolts (2-3-1, 1-2), Christopher Meakins made (13) saves in goal in the losing effort.

Eastern York 3, West York 0: At West York, the Golden Knights' defense held the Bulldogs off the scoreboard and they went on to capture the Division II road victory. With the win, Eastern York improved to 3-2 (2-1), while West York f ell to 1-5 (0-3). No individual statistics were available.

GIRLS' SOCCER

York Catholic 2, Littlestown 1: At York Catholic, the Irish (2-3, 2-1) captured the Division III home victory by holding the Thunderbolts (1-4, 0-4) to just one goal for the match.

GOLF

Sachar leads York Suburban to Division II win: At Honey Run Golf Club, Athen Sachar lead the Trojans (297) to team victories over Eastern York, Dover, West York, Susquehannock and Kennard-Dale by shooting a 68, the low round of the day. Teammate Andrew Ekstrom (74) took fifth place overall.

Trevor Snyder (69) led Dover (300) to a second-place finish, while teammate Lawson Leeper shot 73 to take fourth place. West York (333) took third, while Susquehannock (352) took fourth, led by Ryan Thomas' 70 to finish third individually. Eastern York (394) defeated Kennard-Dale (421).

With the win, York Suburban (23-2) remains in first place in the division with 69 points. Dover (22-3) is now in second place with 66 points, and West York (15-10) stays in third place with 45 points.

York Catholic captures Division III competition: At Bridgewater Golf Course, the Irish (333) took first place by defeating Delone Catholic, Bermudian Springs, Fairfield, Hanover and York Tech. Individually for the Irish, Brady Walker (79) took second place overall, while teammates Olivia Kury (82) finished fourth. The Squires (343) took second place thanks in part to low individual finisher Tim Burke (73).

Bermudian Springs (369) finished third, with Mason Diaz's 80 placing him third and Derek Freeman's 83 good for fifth. Fairfield (418) took fourth and Hanover (427) bested York Tech (427) for fifth place via tiebreaker.

Despite finishing second, Delone Catholic (19-1) stays in first place with 57 points. York Catholic stays in second place at 17-3 with 51 points, while Bermudian Springs (12-8) stays in third place with 36 points.