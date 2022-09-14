High school roundup: Central York boys' soccer tops Red Lion late

Staff Report

Alex Neff scored a tiebreaking goal with 5:50 remaining and Central York boys' soccer knocked off Red Lion on the road Tuesday night.

The Panthers improved to 4-2 (1-1 in York-Adams Division I) with the dramatic victory. The host Lions fell to 1-2 (1-1).

Red Lion's Maddox Snyder opened the scoring with 3:56 left in the first half, connecting on a long-distance goal from over 30 yards out. Central York's Holger Lozano equalized for the Panthers on a free kick with 29:44 remaining in the second half.

OTHER BOYS' SOCCER SCORES

Northeastern 1, South Western 0: At Manchester, Ryan Maley found the back of the net at the 34:32 mark of the second half to break the 0-0 deadlock and clinch the home victory for the Bobcats. Bobcats teammate Evan Sprague made five stops in goal to record the shutout.

Bermudian Springs 3, Littlestown 2: At York Springs, Colton Kerr led the Eagles to the Division III victory with a goal and an assist. Teammates Daniel Weikert and Alex Alvarado each scored. Landon Gulden and Nathan Snyder scored for the Thunderbolts.

GIRLS' SOCCER

West York 3, Susquehannock 2: The host Bulldogs trailed 1-0 at the end of the first half, but scored second-half goals from Jaelynn Small, Teagan Paragon and Rylee Cessna to secure the Division II win.

Delone Catholic 3, York Catholic 1: The Squirettes scored three unanswered goals to help them secure the Division III home victory. Maddie O'Brien led Delone by scoring two goals, with teammate Fina Mochi also scoring. For the Irish, Katie Bullen scored a first half goal, while teammate Leilani Garber added one assist.

York Suburban 4, Dover 1: The Trojans scored four unanswered goals to earn the win at home. Emily Bowman scored twice, and teammates Kiera Hyder and Janay Rismiller each scored one goal and added one assist apiece. For the Eagles, Hailey Hoppel scored a lone first-half goal.

GIRLS' TENNIS

Central York 5, Dover 0: At Dover, the Panthers received straight set singles victories from Rachel Haupt, Alem Testaye, and Ellie Fetters to help them secure the Division I road victory. In doubles, Priyal Prabhu and Cammble Sterner combined to capture the No. 1 match, while teammates Hannah Carlisle and Morgan Funk won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets.

York Catholic 4, Hanover 1: At Penn State York, the Irish captured both doubles matches en route to the win. Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Kierkegaard won the No. 1 doubles match, while Ana Cartwright and Quinn Bubb won the No. 2 doubles match. Teammates Carina Roberts and Cydney Roberts each won a straight-set singles match. For the Hawkettes, Ariana Patterson won her match in straight sets.

Dallastown 5, Northeastern 0: The host Wildcats won all five matches in straight sets. Namya Jindal, Catharine Lasher and Kylie Sciuto won in singles. Elizabeth Tony and Chloe Isett won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Katie Chronister and Teagan Mortenson won the No. 2 match.

Red Lion 5, Bermudian Springs 0: At York Springs, the Lions received singles victories from Lexi Lakatosh, Laken Kelly and Nicole Kline in the non-divisional victory. In doubles for the visitors, Riley Watson and Olivia Platt combined to win the No. 1 match and Lauren Keeney and Makayla de Velde won the No. 2 match, both in straight sets.

Susquehannock 5, South Western 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors won each match in straight sets. Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Georgie Snyder earned singles victories. Anne Jackson and Aneesha Kandala won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Emily Goodfellow and Makani Ross won the No. 2 match.

Kennard-Dale 5, Biglerville 0: At Fawn Grove, the Rams also won all five matches in straight sets. The singles victories went to Mackenzie Warner, Katie Hayward and Leeah Ann Jacobs. In doubles, Hailey Marslett and Rhylinn Webb won the No. 1 match, while Hailey Serruto and Jadyn Davidson won the No. 2 match.

New Oxford 5, Reading 0: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko.

York Suburban 4, York Country Day 1: At York Suburban, the Trojans were able to secure for individual wins and went on to capture the non-league victory. No individual statistics were available.

BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY

Bobcats capture first place in home meet: At Manchester, the Bobcats took first place in the team competition by defeating York Tech (15-50), New Oxford (24-32), Littlestown (20-42) and Anchor Christian (15-50). Griffin Ridler led the Bobcats individually by taking second place overall, while teammates Wyatt Peeling took fourth place and Kaiden Helmeczi took fifth place. The Colonials took second place by defeating Littlestown (21-36), York Tech (15-44) and Anchor Christian (15-50). Neal Price led the Colonials by taking third place overall. The Thunderbolts took third place by defeating York Tech (27-30) and Anchor Christian (15-46). Peyton Small led the Thunderbolts individually by taking first place overall in a time of 17:19. The Spartans came in fourth place by defeating Anchor Christian (15-46).

GIRLS' CROSS COUNTRY

Kurilla leads Bobcats to first place finish: At Manchester, Rylie Kurilla led the Bobcats to team victories over New Oxford (15-50), Littlestown (15-50), York Tech (15-50) and Anchor Christian (15-50) by taking first place overall in a time of 24:23. Teammates Haylie Kurilla took second place overall, Rylie Bell took third place, Becca Wertz took fourth place, while teammate Sophia Treglia took fifth place. All five runners in the top five ran a 24:23 for the Bobcats. The Colonials took second place by defeating Littlestown (18-37), York Tech (23-32) and Anchor Christian (23-32). The Spartans took third place by defeating Littlestown (19-40) and Anchor Christian (20-37). Anchor Christian defeated Littlestown (14-22) to take fourth place.

FIELD HOCKEY

Delone Catholic 1, Hanover 0: At McSherrystown, Kaitlyn Baumgardner broke a 0-0 deadlock when she found the back of the net at the 4:35 mark of the third period to give the Squirettes the lead, and they went on to capture the Division III victory.

Bermudian Springs 2, Biglerville 2: At York Springs, the Eagles and Canners failed to find the back of the net in the overtime period, ending the game in a draw and giving each team a point in the standings. Melanie Beall scored both goals for the Eagles, while Ava Peterson and Natalie Showalker each scored for the Canners.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown 3, South Western 2: At Hanover, the Wildcats won the Division I road matchup by the scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-13, 19-25, 15-9. Individually for the Mustangs, Lilly Sullivan had 20 kills, three blocks and three digs. Teammates Katlyn Grempler had 25 digs, eight kills, while Lex Cornett had 12 kills.

Delone Catholic 3, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Squirettes won the Division III road match by the scores of 25-14, 25-17, 25-23. Meredith Keefer led the Squirettes with six aces and four kills. Teammates Marley Rudolph had six kills, while Laura Knoblach had five kills. For the Spartans, Taylor Strickhouser had four kills, while teammate Tiffani King had three.

York Catholic 3, Fairfield 0: At York Catholic, the Irish won the Division III home match by the scores of 25-9, 25-10, 25-6. Ashley Patterson led the Irish with six kills and five digs. Teammate Jess Daugherty had six aces and eight digs, while Rachel Beck had 10 aces and 10 assists. No Green Knights statistics were available.

Central York 3, New Oxford 0: The host Panthers won the Division I match 25-19, 25-18, 25-21. Brooke Yankanich led the Panthers individually with eight kills and four digs. Teammates Augusta DeVos had eight kills, Caitlin Munsky six kills, Lauren Summer had 14 digs, while Emma Chataginer had five kills and four digs. No Colonials statistics were available.

Bermudian Springs 3, Hanover 0: At York Springs, the Eagles won the Division III match by the scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-18. Lucy Peters led the Eagles with seven aces, five kills and three digs. Teammate Heyla Martin had 18 assists, while Faith Blaylock had five kills and three digs.

Dover 3, Northeastern 0: At Dover, the Eagles won the Division II home match by the scores of 25-15, 25-22, 25-12. No match statistics were available.

York Suburban 3, Susquehannock 0: At York Suburban, the Trojans won the Division II home match by the scores of 25-11, 25-6, 25-14. No individual statistics were available for either team.