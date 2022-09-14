Lady honored again as York-Adams League reveals Week 3 Players of the Week

The York-Adams Football Coaches Association has selected its Players of the Week for Week 3, with Biglerville running back Seth Lady becoming the first repeat honoree of the 2022 season.

Here are the selected skill players and linemen across each of the league's three divisions:

DIVISION I

Skill Player: Kenny Johnson, WR, Dallastown

Johnson, a Pittsburgh Panthers commit, has been a stud since his freshman year and has another Player of the Week to add to his resume. The Wildcats' senior receiver had seven catches for 123 yards as his team picked up its first win of the season against Hershey, 44-30.

Dallastown is 1-2 as the team's focus shifts to undefeated South Western on the road in Week 4.

There were no linemen nominated in Division I this week.

DIVISION II

Skill Player: Aric Campbell, QB, Dover

Campbell was hard to stop Friday night against Northern York. He delivered a clutch last-second touchdown to Brayden Zirkle and then another pass for the game-winning two-point conversion as the Eagles beat the Polar Bears, 29-28. Campbell finished with 324 yards on 20 of 37 passing with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, in addition to the pair of two-point conversions.

Dover (2-1) will now face off against New Oxford (2-1) at home.

Lineman: Dawson Zorbaugh, DL, Susquehannock

Susquehannock found itself in a defensive struggle in Week 3 and needed its players to step up. The Warriors got just what they needed from Zorbaugh, who had six tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks and a QB hurry. He helped stop Bermudian Springs on key downs as Susquehannock held on for a 14-6 win.

The Warriors (2-1) will test their defense against Manheim Central on Friday.

DIVISION III

Skill Player: Seth Lady, RB, Biglerville

Lady has his second Skill Player of the Week for the 2022 season already. This past week he was hard to bring down with the ball in his hands. His 161 yards and three touchdowns on only 14 carries reflected that well. His stat line on defense shouldn’t be overlooked either, as he accumulated 10 tackles with two for a loss.

Lady scored on second-quarter runs of 3 and 56 yards, then gave his team its first lead by breaking a 14-14 tie with a 63-yard scoring dash in the third quarter. Biglerville needed every point to beat James Buchanan, 21-14.

The Canners, an 0-9 team a year ago, already have two wins this season. They face off against Fairfield (0-2) in a Division III matchup in Week 4.

Lineman: Makai Cain, DE/OLB, York Tech

Cain did everything that a defensive player could do for his team. He recorded five tackles, a sack, an interception, a pass breakup and a tackle for a loss. Unfortunately, York Tech's offense couldn't get going against Northern Lebanon and the Spartans suffered a 20-7 loss. They’ll try their luck next against winless Delone Catholic at home.