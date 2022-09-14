High school roundup: Krosse fires 66, Dallastown golf wins again

Staff Report

Lane Krosse shot a blistering 66 at Bridgewater Golf Course to lead the Dallastown golf team to victory in Wednesday's York-Adams League Division I tournament.

The Wildcats (306 strokes) picked up team victories over Spring Grove, South Western, Central York, Northeastern, New Oxford and Red Lion. Reed Krosse and Bobby Nicholson both shot 79, while Taylor Englert finished with 82.

Central York (321) took second place thanks to a 76 from Dallas Inch and a 77 from Noah Shultz. South Western (325) took third place, with Ryan Hilyard (75) leading the Mustangs individually. Northeastern's Caden Blanchette shot a 71 to finish second individually, five shots behind Krosse, and the Bobcats (327) took fourth place as a team.

New Oxford (373) took fifth place by defeating Spring Grove and Red Lion. The Rockets finished with 382 strokes and the Lions posted 392.

DIVISION II GOLF

York Suburban takes first place in team competition: At Cool Creek Golf Course, the Trojans shot a day-best 304 to take first place in the team competition against Dover, Eastern York, West York, Susquehannock and Kennard-Dale. The Trojans' Callahan Harris (71) took third in the individual competition, while teammates Athen Sachar (73) and Andrew Ekstrom (73) tied for fourth.

Trevor Snyder finished first individually with a 70 and the the Eagles (308) finished in a close second place. West York (345) took third and Susquehannock (346) took fourth. Ryan Thomas (71) led the Warriors individually with a second place overall finish.

Eastern York (408) took fifth place via tiebreaker, leaving Kennard-Dale (408) in sixth.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 1, Delone Catholic 0: At York Catholic, Ryan Oathout broke the scoreless tie when he found the back of the net at the 16:16 mark of the second half on a penalty kick to clinch the Division III victory for the Irish. Teammate John Weisser made three stops in goal to record the shutout. For the Squires, Nick Holtz made five saves in goal.

GIRLS' TENNIS

York Catholic 4, Littlestown 1: At Penn State York, the Irish received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts and Cydney Roberts to help them secure the Division II home victory. Teammates Ashlyn Mulligan and Kat Keirkagaard combined to win the No. 1 doubles match. For the Thunderbolts, Destiny Andrew and Malwina Kowalczyk won the No. 2 doubles match.

Delone Catholic 4, Kennard-Dale 1: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes captured all three singles matches in straight sets to help them secure the Division II road victory. Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman earned the victories. For the Rams, Hailey Serruto and Jadyn Davidson combined to win the No. 2 doubles match by pro set.

Biglerville 4, West York 1: At West York, the Canners captured two of the three singles matches to help them secure the Division II victory. Marianna Hartman and Autumn Slaybaugh each captured a singles victory for the Canners. For the Bulldogs, Ella Mikula won the No. 3 singles match in straight sets.

Hanover 3, Bermudian Springs 2: At Hanover, Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover each won a straight-set singles match to lead the Hawkettes to the Division II home victory. Molly Karom won in straight sets for the Eagles.

New Oxford 5, Dover 0: Kaelyn Balko and Emory Millar-Kellner led the host Colonials to the Division I home victory with singles victories in straight sets. In doubles, Anne Socks and Jessica Pfisterer won the No. 1 match, while teammates Aurora Contreas-Pinera won the No. 2 match.