York High's Sam Stoner, Jaheim White on brink of setting career records Friday

Sam Stoner will never forget the day he learned how close he was to breaking York High's school passing yardage record. When he and his dad, Bearcats coach Russ Stoner, looked up who had the record last summer, it was a surprise to both that the answer was Jordan Davis, then one of the team's assistant coaches.

Since then, the younger Stoner and Davis have joked about him breaking the record. The two became closer that summer and Stoner looked to make good on his word. He didn’t break the record in 2021 but had an impressive season that saw him throw for 1,960 yards with 23 touchdowns to only five interceptions. The senior has received multiple college Division I offers and plans to play at the next level.

Stoner and Jaheim White, York High's star running back, are leading one of the top offenses in the York-Adams League this season, averaging 36.7 points per game. Now Stoner only sits 44 passing yards away from breaking Jordan Davis' career record of 4,001.

“It’s special. I never thought I would get here," Stoner said. "I wasn’t even thinking about breaking the record until that summer."

Stoner has been one of the top quarterbacks in Pennsylvania over the last few years. This season, he already has thrown for 707 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He’s stayed away from the turnovers despite an increased rate of throwing the ball as a senior. Now he will likely break the record in front of Davis, who's no longer on the sideline with the Bearcats but will be in attendance Friday night.

And White is poised to set a record of his own.

It’s not often that two players break two different school records in the same year, let alone the same game, but that’s the expected reality Friday for the Bearcats. White needs 23 rushing yards to break 2019 graduate Dayjure Stewart's career record of 4,138 yards.

White, a West Virginia commit, is not only one of the best backs in York High history but one of the best the York-Adams League has ever seen. He likely won't amass 1,900 yards in his remaining games to break Alex Cooley's YAIAA record mark of 6,015, but he'll be on top of at least one major list.

A tough schedule has left the Bearcats playing catch-up in several games and taken away White's chances to run the ball. He has racked up 275 yards on the ground and 208 receiving yards on 14 catches. He’s also scored a whopping eight touchdowns, including three rushing and two receiving in York High's 54-47 win over Carlisle last Friday.

“It’s just an honor to hold that title, and I’m grateful for all of those who came before me. They paved the way,” White said. “This isn’t just my record. I can’t get yards without my line. My QB, Sam Stoner, and my coaches have all given me this opportunity.”

Russ Stoner said the two stars have done everything they can to help the team win.

“It’s great when your kids get individual success. It tells you we have a good football program," the coach said. "For both of them to do it tells you you have good O-line, good receivers and a good football team."

Stoner will never forget the first handoff between the two during their freshman years when White fumbled the ball but scored anyway. But those were different times.

“They have become refined and great football players," he said. "It’s nice to see how they’ve grown and become better together."

No game better demonstrated the two seniors' growth than Friday night against Carlisle when they each put up strong stat lines. Stoner threw for 262 yards and six touchdowns, while White finished with 155 total yards (98 rushing, 57 receiving) and five total scores.

For both players, it’s never been about records or personal success but racking up team accomplishments. York High is 21-8 over the past three seasons and hopes to go further this year. The Bearcats open their Division I schedule Friday against a Northeastern team that has fought hard on its way to an equal 1-2 record.

Stoner and White are just happy to live in the moment with their teammates.

“I’ll always remember the culture and what we have built," Sam Stoner said. "Moving from West York to York High, everybody accepted me. That’s cool. I’ll always have friends and that’s something that will be with me forever."