Central Penn Sporting Clays set for annual York County Envirothon fundraiser

The Sporting Clays Fundraiser for the York County Envirothon is back for its 15th year.

This year's fundraiser is set for 8:30 a.m. Friday at Central Penn Sporting Clays, located at 75 Quarry Road in Wellsville. Tickets are $75 and all proceeds will go towards the York County Envirothon. Tickets for the morning flight are sold out, but spots remain available for the afternoon flight, which starts at 11:30.

The event offers those in the county a chance to test their marksmanship at designated targets. Each ticket purchase comes with a chance to win prizes and a free BBQ lunch. Participants can form teams of five.

Those who buy tickets are advised to bring eye and ear protection, a shotgun capable of firing two shots, a shell bag and enough shells for 50 targets.

Central Penn Sporting Clays, a shotgun range used for shooting clay birds, has provided the venue the event for multiple years. The York County Conservation District hosts and puts together the event each year. P articipants will be given 50 clay birds, with whoever hits the most taking first place in the individual competition. Team scoring will calculated by adding each team member's scores together.

Envirothon is an environment-based high school-level competition. It is the largest environmental education competition in the nation, with nearly 1,000 York County students competing in the no-cost program each year. Envirothon was created by Pennsylvania’s Conservation Districts originally for senior high students but has since expanded to younger ages. Envirothon events are held in 66 of 67 Pennsylvania counties, all 50 states and even foreign countries.

York County Conservation District coordinates the Envirothon with cooperating agencies. Community sponsors and fundraisers such as these provide financial support. Those who participate in Envirothon are taught team building, sportsmanship, stewardship and independent research skills.