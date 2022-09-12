College roundup: Former York-Adams stars make impacts in soccer, volleyball

Two former York-Adams League stars helped lead Penn State Altoona men's soccer to a victory in its home opener on Saturday.

The Lions, whose 4-1 win over Thiel improved the team to 2-1 this season, turned to Ethan Firth (Central York) at goalkeeper, and the freshman made three saves in his first career start. Firth actually played forward for the Panthers and is listed as a forward on Penn State Altoona's roster, but acquitted himself well between the posts.

Sophomore Owen Myers (Spring Grove) saw a long-distance shot find the back of the net late in the first half. The ball deflected off a Thiel defender and the score officially went down as an own goal, but it gave the Lions a 1-0 lead all the same. Luke Hall scored twice and Luca Andreello added his first collegiate goal in the win.

Penn State Altoona returns to the pitch Wednesday at St. Vincent.

CLABAUGH LEADS RAIDERS

Sophomore Maddie Clabaugh (Delone Catholic) proved essential to the Shippensburg University volleyball team in its efforts over the weekend.

Clabaugh tallied a career-high 21 kills in a five-set win over Notre Dame (Ohio) on Friday, and she led the Raiders with 32 kills and a .211 hitting percentage in a pair of matches at the Mountain East Conference/Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Crossover, which began with a four-set loss to West Liberty. Her 21 kills in the nightcap was nine more than any other Raider has had in a match this fall.

Shippensburg dropped a pair of matches Saturday against Fairmont State and Wheeling to drop to 6-7 this season. Clabaugh, who has become a fixture in the lineup after making nine starts as a freshman, ranks second on the team with 92 kills.

The Raiders are off until Friday, when they begin PSAC play against Shepherd.

MULTIPLE SPARTANS EARN WEEKLY HONORS

York College men's soccer's Jack Mitzelfelt and Brady Bixler, as well as volleyball's Abby Diehl, earned MAC Commonwealth weekly individual accolades Monday.

Mitzelfelt was named Offensive Player of the Week after scoring all four of the Spartans' goals in two matches, a 1-1 draw at No. 14 Washington and a 3-0 win over Susquehanna. Bixler earned Defensive Player of the Week honors by allowing just one goal on a penalty kick, making three late saves against Washington and stopping five shots in the shutout win.

On the volleyball court, Diehl averaged 35.3 assists per match in three Spartan victories to win Offensive Player of the Week. That number is especially impressive considering two of the contests went only three sets and one went four. York College has now won five straight to reach 5-1 this season.