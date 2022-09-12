High school roundup: Susquehannock boys' soccer handles West York in division match

Staff Report

In a York-Adams League soccer match between two teams seeking to begin Division II play on a high note, Susquehannock certainly got the better of West York on Monday.

At Glen Rock, Gabe Glanz scored two goals to lead the Warriors to the 6-1 home victory. Teammates Cameron Bangura scored a goal and added two assists, Carlos Dilts chipped in a goal and an assist and Gavin Gootee added two assists for Susquehannock (1-3, 1-0). Dominic Dion and Dominic Eckels each chipped in with goals foe the Warriors.

Jackson Reiber scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (1-5, 0-1). West York visits Eastern York on Tuesday, while Susquehannock hosts Kennard-Dale.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Dallastown 3, Delone Catholic 1: At McSherrystown, the Wildcats won the non-divisional match by the scores of 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-14. Meredith Keefer led the Squirettes individually with 12 kills and 15 digs. Teammates Denae Bello had 10 kills, five digs, while Kaitlyn Schwarz had seven kills. No Wildcats statistics were available.

Spring Grove 3, Gettysburg 0: At Gettysburg, the Rockets won the non-league match up with scores of 25-16, 25-23, 25-19. McKenzie Boyer led Spring Grove individually with 16 kills and five digs in the match. Alayna Zeigler had 11 kills, Mylie Ormond had 16 assists and three aces and Macey Baum had 12 digs and three kills.

South Western 3, Waynesboro 0: At Hanover, the Mustangs won the non-league contest by the scores of 25-15, 25-22, 25-11. Lilly Sullivan led the Mustangs with 13 kills. Teammates Kellyn Ford had 22 assists, five digs and three kills, while Katlyn Grempler had seven digs, five kills and three aces.

Big Spring 3, Littlestown 0: At Big Spring, the Thunderbolts lost the non-league match 25-15, 25-16, 25-16. Isabella MacCall had 11 digs and three kills for Littlestown. Ellie Staub had five kills, and Jaylin Smith had three kills and three digs.

West Perry 3, Bermudian Springs 1: At York Springs, the Mustangs won the non-league contest by the scores of 25-22, 25-23, 12-25, 25-22. Sarah Keller led the Eagles with five kills in the losing effort. Teammate Heyla Martin had six digs and four aces, while Faith Blaylock had four kills and six digs.

GIRLS' TENNIS

New Oxford 5, Red Lion 0: At Wisehaven, the Colonials received straight set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, Alex Wolf and Hannah Hawkins won the No. 1 match, while teammates Kylie Wampler and Emory Millar-Kellner won the No. 2 match, both coming by straight sets.

FIELD HOCKEY

South Western 3, West York 1: At West York, the Mustangs outscored the Bulldogs and won the non-divisional match. No statistics were available from the match.