Macri claims Tuscarora 50 win at Port Royal

Bryan Householder

For The York Dispatch

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri continued his great season with two wins during Port Royal’s Tuscarora 50 weekend, including Saturday’s big one.

Macri’s win in the Tuscarora 50 was worth $60,000. It marked his 20th win of the season.

In Saturday’s event, Macri started from the 19th position and took the lead from five-time track champion Logan Wagner on the 41st of the 50 laps. He went on to score the win over Brent Marks, with Danny Dietrich third. Justin Whittall and Wagner completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Dewease, who started 20th, Brian Brown, Gerard McIntyre Jr, Cale Thomas and Bill Balog.

On Friday in the “Night Before the 50" event, it was Dewease who scored the victory. Dewease’s 121st career Port Royal win was worth $10,000 and came after a 16th-lap pass of Knoxville champion Brown. Brown finished second, with Gio Scelzi, Justin Peck and Marks in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Courtney, Dylan Cisney, Whittall, Macri and Cory Eliason.

Newberrytown’s Jason Covert won the super late model feature over Mike Lupfer. Lupfer led the first 10 laps of the 25-lap event. Hayes Mattern, new track champion Colton Flinner and Gary Stuhler completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Yoder, Dover’s Gene Knaub, Trevor Feathers, Dillan Stake and Dover’s Deshawn Gingerrich.

Thursday’s opening event of the weekend found Macri scoring the $8,000 win over Dietrich, with Logan Wagner, Peck and Mike Wagner in the top five. Whittall, Scelzi, Rico Abreu, Dewease and Marks completed the top 10.

Garrett Bard was the PASS 305 sprint winner over Zach Rhoads, Mike Melair, Ken Duke Jr. and Jeffrey Weaver.

Hanover's Allen claims World of Outlaws event: All the way across the country at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California, it was also a big night for local drivers. Hanover’s Jacob Allen edged his nephew, Logan Schuchart by just .050 seconds for the $25,000 victory in the World of Outlaws Gold Cup event. Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild and Brad Sweet completed the top five.

Preliminary night’s at Chico split the field between two days. On Thursday, Kyle Larson was the winner over Ryan Timms, James McFadden, Sweet and Kalib Henry. Brock Zearfoss was 12th and Schuchart 14th.

Friday found Macedo the winner over Allen, Spencer Bayston, Shane Golobic and Ryan Bernal.

Yoder victorious at Lincoln: Dylan Yoder drove his father’s car to the victory in Lincoln’s 40-lap super late model feature Saturday. Yoder’s first career Lincoln win and second super late model win of the season was worth $4,000.

Yoder led all the way to best Bryan Bernheisel for the victory with Newberrytown’s Jason Covert advancing 11 spots to claim third. Dover’s Coleby Frye and Gary Stuhler completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Emory, Danny Snyder, Jim Bernheisel, Tyler Horst and Brian Booze.

Eric Walker continued the trend of first time Lincoln winners with his flag-to-flag victory in the wingless super sportsman 20-lap event. Walker’s win came over former Lincoln 410 sprint champion Billy Brian Jr, with Kevin Gutshall, Cliff Brian Jr and Trent Yoder in the top five.

Tyler Knaub got his first ever extreme stock victory in a race that was delayed just past the midway point by rain. Knaub actually led three different times during the race, with two drivers losing the lead to mechanical problems before the end of the 20 laps. Brian Walls, York’s Jason Twonsend, Felton’s Bob Scott Jr, and Marshall McMullen completed the top five.

Robbie Carroll completed the night of first time Lincoln winners with his victory in the 20-lap limited stock feature. Brian Racine, Travis Brown, Chris Anderson and Brandon Hoffner completed the top five.

Schott wins URC 360 race: The URC 360 sprints competed at Georgetown, Delaware, on Friday, with Dallas Schott the winner over Tyler Ross, Adam Carberry, Troy Betts and Kyle Spence.

Shaffer claims second win of season: Sprint car legend Tim Shaffer won his second late model feature of the season Saturday at Pittsburgh's Pennsylvania Motor Speedway in Allegheny County.