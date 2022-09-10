York-Adams League Week 3 football roundup: York High wins thriller in final seconds

York High football was seconds away from a third consecutive narrow defeat to start the 2022 season. The Bearcats trailed Carlisle 47-46 in their home opener and knew they needed to make the most of their last-minute chance. They did just that.

Quarterback Sam Stoner rolled to his right, threw on the run and found Jaheim White in the front corner of the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown. The Bearcats went wild on the sideline and fans jumped up and down in the stands. York High added the two-point conversion, survived the final 16.2 seconds and came away with a 54-47 victory over the Thundering Herd.

White, a West Virginia commit, amassed five touchdowns in the barnburner, with two coming on the ground and three through the air. Stoner threw for five scores, with Quintin Price and David Warde each hauling one in.

York High led 8-7 after a blocked punt set up White’s first touchdown, but didn’t lead again until the final minute. Carlisle led 26-14 in the second quarter and 26-20 at halftime, and the lead was 40-26 early in the final period before the Bearcats leveled the score. The visitors reclaimed a 47-40 advantage with 6:22 left and nearly ran the clock out, but turned the ball over on downs at its own 41-yard line with 31.3 seconds left.

The Bearcats put themselves in a hole with losses of 28-24 at Woodland Hills and 35-32 at Hempfield, making this as much of a must-win game as Week 3 can realistically offer. Now York High will carry a wave of confidence into their division opener at Northeastern next Friday.

Here’s what else happened across the York-Adams League on the final weekend of non-division play:

CROSS-DIVISIONAL

York Suburban 26, York Catholic 0: The Trojans (2-1) put on a defensive show in front of their homecoming crowd, forcing a slew of turnovers and jumping out to a 20-0 lead at halftime. The Fighting Irish fell to 0-3 just one year after going 10-1.

South Western 24, New Oxford 7: Both teams entered this matchup 2-0, but the visiting Mustangs took control with a 99-yard touchdown drive that gave them a 17-7 lead before halftime. South Western’s Cohen Bull rushed for two touchdowns and Damon Ogden added 95 receiving yards with a score.

Susquehannock 14, Bermudian Springs 6: Junior running back Michael Fox ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and the host Warriors (2-1) had enough defense to hold off the Eagles (0-3). Susquehannock led 7-0 at halftime, Bermudian Springs got six points back in the third and Fox added his second score with 10:09 remaining.

DIVISION I

Central York 30, Hempfield 20: Juelz Goff scored an 80-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, Saxton Suchanic returned a fourth-quarter interception 90 yards for a score and the Panthers (2-1) handed Hempfield its first loss of the season. Central York led just 13-7 entering the fourth quarter, but Suchanic’s pick-six made it a 23-7 game with 4:32 left. The teams combined for three late touchdowns with the outcome all but decided.

Dallastown 44, Hershey 30: The Wildcats (1-2) prevailed at home for their first win of the season and the first victory for 25-year-old head coach Levi Murphy. Dallastown’s 44 points are a far cry from its total of 13 in a pair of early losses.

Shippensburg 21, Spring Grove 14: The teams were tied 7-7 at halftime and 14-14 through three quarters before the visiting Greyhounds (3-0) pulled ahead and held on in the final frame. The Rockets (2-1) drove inside Shippensburg’s 20-yard line late but couldn’t find the end zone.

Reading 42, Red Lion 35: The Lions (2-1) led 21-20 at halftime and trailed just through three quarters, but the host Red Knights (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the fourth to pull away.

Central Dauphin East 34, Northeastern 7: The Bobcats (1-2) fell behind early, as the host Panthers (2-1) took a 20-0 lead into the half and cruised to the finish. Northeastern’s two losses have come by 29 and 27 points.

DIVISION II

Dover 29, Northern York 28: The Eagles (2-1) pulled ahead with a 2-yard touchdown and two-point conversion with 3:34 remaining. Quarterback Aric Campbell set up the score with a 92-yard pass to Thomas Smyser and connected with Brayden Zirkle for the go-ahead conversion. Campbell threw for 339 yards and ran for 39. Northern York fell to 1-2.

Hamburg 54, Eastern York 34: Eastern York originally had a date with the couch Friday until Fairfield pulled out of this game Wednesday afternoon and the Golden Knights stepped in. Hamburg (3-0) has scored 177 points in three games, but the visiting Golden Knights (1-2) kept pace into the early fourth quarter.

Lampeter-Strasburg 54, Kennard-Dale 7: A tough start to the season continued for the Rams, who fell to 0-3 after posting a 10-2 record last fall. Lampeter-Strasburg (2-1) led 26-7 at halftime and kept the pedal down in the second half.

Exeter Township 35, West York 0: The Bulldogs (0-3) couldn’t hang tough on the road — at halftime, they had minus-39 rushing yards and 25 total yards of offense to Exeter’s 247. The host Eagles (3-0) led 21-0 at the half and added two scores after the break to put the nails in the coffin.

DIVISION III

Biglerville 21, James Buchanan 14: The Canners (2-1) went on the road and stopped the Rockets (2-1) on the 15-yard line with 1:02 remaining to secure the victory. Seth Lady’s 63-yard touchdown run in the third quarter proved to be the difference.

Hanover 13, Pequea Valley 6: Hanover improved to 1-2 with the victory, while the Braves fell to 0-3. The Nighthawks led 7-0 at halftime and 7-6 through three quarters, then added an insurance score in the fourth.

Northern Lebanon 20, York Tech 7: The host Vikings (1-2) scored late in the second and third quarters to break a 7-7 tie and topple York Tech (1-2). The Spartans had several chances but went scoreless after the first quarter.

Annville-Cleona 42, Littlestown 14: The visiting Thunderbolts (0-3) trailed just 21-14 at halftime but saw the game get away from them late. Senior Phoenix Music rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dutchmen (2-1), who ran for 386 yards as a team.

Greencastle-Antrim 35, Delone Catholic 0: The Blue Devils improved to 3-0, while the visiting Squires fell to 0-3. Greencastle-Antrim took control in the second quarter by scoring a touchdown, recovering a fumble on the kickoff and scoring again on the very next play. Delone finished with 135 yards of offense while surrendering 405.