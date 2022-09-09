York Suburban defense stifles York Catholic in 26-0 shutout on homecoming

York Suburban came out with something to prove in Week 3 of the football season, and visiting York Catholic no idea what to do about it. The Trojans defeated the Fighting Irish in a 26-0 homecoming shutout on Friday night.

Second-year Suburban head coach Josh Fry said his team put forth a strong all-around effort against a good team.

“I’m super proud of the effort. Outstanding total effort," Fry said. "They [Irish] fought hard on the other side, but it started up front and our O-line really set the tone."

A pass interference set up the Trojans (2-1) for their first score close to the end zone, and senior running back Mikey Bentivegna delivered, running in a 15-yard touchdown on the next play. Bentivegna was a star all night, rushing all over the Irish defense. It was 20-0 at the half.

Dropped passes, errant throws, and turnovers plagued the Irish (0-3) all night. Division I all-star Levan McFadden had two interceptions. York Catholic finally blocked a punt in the middle of the third quarter, but a sack and then a fumbled snap would lead to a punt. The Irish could get nothing going on offense when it mattered.

Their opponent, on the other hand, was nearly flawless in the running and passing game and on the defensive side of the ball. The Trojans' worst outcomes were on special teams, where they failed multiple two-point conversions and missed a kick.

Homecoming is always a special event for students and alumni alike, and York Suburban fans did not leave disappointed. The Trojans are showing signs of improvement after finishing the 2021 season 3-6, and many may forget that this program won a Division II title and posted a 10-1 overall record in 2019.

York Suburban left Friday with its second consecutive victory after defeating Donegal 41-18 last weekend. York Catholic started the season with a pair of one-score losses, but couldn't keep this one competitive.

The Irish, under new head coach Brad Hayek, looked like a far cry from the team that finished 11-1 in in 2021 under previous coach Eric Depew. The defending District III champs have struggled on both sides of the ball and have now scored just 31 points in three games.

Hayek said his team has to move forward and can still accomplish its goals.

“We didn’t execute well. Can’t hang your head. We've got [to do] a lot of soul searching and fix a lot of mistakes,” Hayek said. “This one stings a bit because we had a great week of practice, [but] we can still do what we plan to do every year.”

York Catholic's next opponent is Bermudian Springs at home in both teams' Division III opener. York Suburban will open division play by visiting West York.