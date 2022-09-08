York-Adams League Week 3 football preview: Capsules for each game

It’s Week 3 of the high school football season, and teams across the York-Adams League are continuing to ramp up toward division play. Of the league’s 22 teams, 21 will be in action across 18 different games, all kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday.

One notable change to the schedule took place Wednesday afternoon. Fairfield, initially slated to play at Hamburg, pulled out of the game due to a lack of healthy players. In the Green Knights’ place will be Eastern York, who previously had no game scheduled for this week.

Here’s the rundown of all the games on the local slate:

CROSS-DIVISIONAL

South Western (2-0) at New Oxford (2-0): Division I visits Division II with a pair of perfect records on the line. Both teams have been dominant early. The visiting Mustangs have outscored their first two opponents 76-16 and averaged 358.5 yards of offense while surrendering 185. The Colonials boast aggregate marks of 69-14 and 346-183.5. South Western won 14-7 at New Oxford last fall.

York Catholic (0-2) at York Suburban (1-1): It’s homecoming for York Suburban, which seeks a second consecutive victory after defeating Donegal 41-18 last weekend. York Catholic comes in with a hard-luck 0-2 record; both of the Irish’s losses have had one-score final margins.

Bermudian Springs (0-2) at Susquehannock (1-1): The host Warriors found the win column last week, squeaking out a 10-7 victory over Littlestown at home. Bermudian Springs has been on the wrong end of 41-0 and 44-7 losses in its first two contests against New Oxford and Boiling Springs, but it’s worth noting that the Eagles won this matchup, 31-14, a year ago.

DIVISION I

Shippensburg (2-0) at Spring Grove (2-0): The Rockets took a big lead early and held on late for a 33-28 win at Kennard-Dale last week, and they’re back home to face another tough test. Shippensburg went undefeated in the 2021 regular season and finished 11-1 overall. In the first week of this season, the Greyhounds won, 28-10, against the Cedar Cliff team that eliminated them.

Carlisle (2-0) at York High (0-2): The Bearcats, with losses of 28-24 at Woodland Hills and 35-32 at Hempfield, might be a big play here or there from a 2-0 start. Instead, they’re still seeking their first win as Carlisle comes to town. The Thundering Herd have beaten Mechanicsburg, 28-14, and Governor Mifflin, 48-14, to start the season.

Hershey (0-2) at Dallastown (0-2): This matchup features two offenses off to glacial starts. The Wildcats have scored just 13 points in two contests (while allowing 70), and the visiting Trojans aren’t far ahead with 21 total points (38 allowed). Dallastown beat Hershey, 20-13, last year and could use a confidence boost once again.

Central York (1-1) at Hempfield (2-0): The Panthers will look to rebound from a narrow 35-33 loss to Cumberland Valley last week, but they’ll have to do it against a Hempfield team that’s already taken down two of Central's York-Adams Division I foes (Dallastown 30-13, York High 35-32). Central York running back Juelz Goff and receiver Parker Hines have already scored four touchdowns apiece this season.

Red Lion (2-0) at Reading (1-1): The Lions have a chance to top their 2021 win total before even beginning division play, as they followed their Week 1 win over Ephrata with a 45-32 victory at West York last Friday. Reading topped Muhlenberg, 40-10, last week, bouncing back from an opening loss to Central Dauphin East.

Northeastern (1-1) at Central Dauphin East (1-1): The Bobcats bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Dover with an 18-10 victory over Red Land last Friday. They’re back in action against another 1-1 team, as the Panthers have a 31-12 win over Reading and a 29-22 loss to Cedar Crest on the resume.

DIVISION II

Northern York (1-1) at Dover (1-1): The host Eagles have split a pair of matchups against Division I teams, beating Northeastern, 35-6, before falling 41-13 against South Western. In comes a Northern York team that topped Red Land, 45-6, in Week 1 but is coming off a narrow 23-16 loss to Chambersburg.

Lampeter-Strasburg (1-1) at Kennard-Dale (0-2): The first two games of Kennard-Dale’s season came against 10-win teams from last year, and the Rams fell to 0-2 after their comeback fell short against Spring Grove last weekend. Their next chance comes against the Pioneers, who followed a 40-35 loss to Solanco with a 35-0 win over Penn Manor.

West York (0-2) at Exeter Township (2-0): West York fell, 45-32, to Red Lion in its home opener, and the Bulldogs have surrendered a league-worst 89 points in two contests. They’ll be seeking some stops on the road against the Eagles, who’ve averaged 36 points per game thus far.

Eastern York (0-2) at Hamburg (2-0): A week after defeating Fairfield 24-7, Eastern York will take the Knights’ place in this game. It remains to be seen how much the short notice affects the Golden Knights, but a tough test certainly awaits. Hamburg has been an offensive juggernaut early on, winning its first two games 48-6 and 75-21.

DIVISION III

York Tech (1-1) at Northern Lebanon (0-2): The Spartans beat Kutztown, 47-27, in their home opener Saturday; only a last-minute James Buchanan touchdown on a Monday night in Week 1 stands between York Tech and a perfect start. Northern Lebanon’s two losses have come by scores of 14-9 and 37-0.

Biglerville (1-1) at James Buchanan (2-0): Biglerville opened the season with its first win since 2020, then fell back to earth with last Friday’s 42-0 loss against Susquenita. The Rockets held off Clear Spring (Maryland) 14-6 at home in Week 2 and will play at home in Mercersburg for the third straight week.

Delone Catholic (0-2) at Greencastle-Antrim (2-0): Delone has an extra day of rest after playing a Thursday game last week, but the 33-21 loss to Lancaster Catholic didn’t make the extra time off any more fun. The host Blue Devils have won their first two games by an 81-20 aggregate and are coming off a 53-7 win over West Virginia-based Berkeley Springs.

Littlestown (0-2) at Annville-Cleona (1-1): The Thunderbolts gave Susquehannock a close shave on the road last week, coming out on the wrong side of a 10-7 final. Annville-Cleona beat Hanover, 55-12, in Week 1 before falling, 22-19, against ELCO last Friday.

Hanover (0-2) at Pequea Valley (0-2): It’s been a tough start for the Nighthawks, who parted ways with head coach Wil Rider before the season and have lost their two games by an 85-19 aggregate. Hanover will look to rebound from a 30-7 home loss to Columbia. Pequea Valley hasn’t scored a point in two games thus far, losing, 14-0, to Biglerville and 35-0 to Octorara Area.