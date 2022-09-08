York-Adams League football announces Week 2 Players of the Week

The York-Adams Football Coaches Association has selected its Players of the Week for Week 2 of the high school football season.

It was another exciting week featuring some high-scoring offenses and some surprise teams picking up wins. Here are the selected skill players and linemen across each of the league's three divisions:

DIVISION I:

Skill Player: Andrew Osmun, QB, Spring Grove

Spring Grove wins this honor for the second straight week, as wide receiver Nizeah Mummert took the award in Week 1. Osmun, a star quarterback and safety, showed out for the Rockets during their road win against Kennard-Dale, moving their record to 2-0 on the season. Osmun was 7 of 15 for 251 yards with four passing touchdowns, and he also had 12 rushes for 47 yards. Defensively, he had nine tackles, an assist, a sack and one tackle for a loss. He even served as the Rockets' kicker.

New Rockets head coach Will Thompson has done his best to implement Osmun and his other stars in every part of Spring Grove's game plan this season, and so far, it’s working. The team hosts 2-0 Shippensburg on Friday.

Lineman: Owen Wilhide, DE, Northeastern

Wilhide threw a party in Red Land’s backfield Friday night. He had 5 tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and 2 sacks that both resulted in safeties. It was a good thing, too, because his team needed every point. Northeastern won, 18-10, in a defensive struggle.

The Bobcats are 1-1 in head coach Kirby Brubaker's first season. They visit Central Dauphin East (1-1) on Friday.

DIVISION II:

Skill Player: Mikey Bentivegna, RB, York Suburban

Bentivegna has become a Division I recruit and one of the best all-around players in the league, and he did a little bit of everything for his York Suburban team last Friday night. The senior rushed for 257 on 28 carries and three touchdowns. He even completed a pass for a 35-yard TD. On top of that, he added three receptions for 51 yards. It was an eventful night for Bentivegna and the York Suburban offense, which scored 41 points and defeated Donegal 41-18.

The Trojans' next game is Friday night against York Catholic at 7 p.m. for homecoming.

Lineman: Brittyn Eakins, DE, New Oxford

New Oxford faced rival Gettysburg and a defensive battle ensued for the first two quarters. The teams were tied 8-8 at halftime before the Colonials pulled away in the second half for a 28-14 victory. Eakins was the standout of the night for the winning team. He had seven tackles (five solo), two TFLs and two sacks, and he also had a scoring run on offense.

New Oxford (2-0) hosts South Western (2-0) this weekend.

DIVISION III:

Skill Player: Anthony Torres, RB, York Tech

Victories haven't come easy for a Spartans program that has only won three games in the last five years, so it has to be a relief for them to say they got one early this year. York Tech handled Kutztown at home, 47-27, thanks to an explosive offense and the ground skills of Torres. The senior running back was a force with 30 carries for 233 yards and accounted for 22 points (three TD and two 2-point conversions) for York Tech.

There were no linemen nominated in Division III this week.