High school roundup: York Catholic, South Western earn cross-country wins

Staff Report

Thursday was a busy day for cross-country in the York-Adams League, with several teams competing in their first race of the season. Among the headliners were York Catholic and South Western, each of which won both their boys' and girls' meets.

At York Catholic, the boys took first place in the team competition by defeating Fairfield (15-50), York Tech (15-49) and Delone Catholic (27-28). Individually for the Irish, Jack Driscoll took second place overall, Mitchell Bradley took fourth and teammate Ethan Schuler took fifth. Delone Catholic finished second with York Tech third and Fairfield fourth. Aiden Davis led the Squires individually by taking first place overall in a time of 18:14.02. Teammate Liam Allen took third place overall.

On the girls' side, Madeline Murphy led York Catholic to three team victories by taking first place overall in a time of 21:00.00. Teammates Sheila Driscoll, Maddy McKee and Reagan Chermie all rounded out the top four. Delone Catholic placed second, followed by York Tech and Fairfield.

At Dover, it was South Western taking first place in both the boys' and girls' team competitions. The Mustang boys, led by Austin Tyler in second place overall and Allen Divel in fourth, defeated Dover, New Oxford and Spring Grove. Dover's Caleb Hogan took first place individually with a time of 18:34.2, with teammate Jensen Glatfelter in third.

The Mustangs also took down Spring Grove, Dover, New Oxford and Christian School of York in the girls' team competition. Cali Cook led the Mustangs individually by taking second place overall, while teammate Paige Watson took fourth. Spring Grove's Ella Bahn took first place overall with a time of 21:37.9. Dover's Summer Hogan took third, and Christian School of York's Ellen Brown rounded out the top five.

GOLF

Snyder leads Dover to Division II victory: At Pleasant Valley, Trevor Snyder shot a 70 to led the Eagles (304) to a 23-stroke victory over York Suburban. Teammates Alex Glatfelter (74) and Lawson Leeper (79) also scored in the top five.

The Trojans (327) came in second place, followed by West York, Susquehannock, Kennard-Dale and Eastern York. York Suburban's Andrew Ekstrom (73) and Susquehannock's Ryan Thomas (73) tied for second place individually, three shots behind Snyder.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kennard-Dale 10, West York 0: At West York, the vRams' offense connected for 10 goals and they went on to capture the Division II road victory. No statistics were made available.

Reading 1, York Tech 0: At Spry, the Spartans dropped the home match to the visiting Red Knights. No statistics were available.

GIRLS' TENNIS

New Oxford 4, Dallastown 1: At New Oxford, the Colonials received straight-set singles victories from Anya Rosenbach, Allison Horick and Kaelyn Balko to help them secure the Division I victory. In doubles, Alex Wolf and Anne Socks combined to win the No. 1 match in three sets. For the Wildcats, Katie Christopher and Teagan Mortenson won the No. 2 doubles match in three sets. With the win, New Oxford improves to 5-0 (3-0 in the division), while Dallastown falls to 4-2 (2-1)

Central York 3, Northeastern 2: The host Panthers secured the Division I home win as Rachel Haupt, Alem Tesfaye and Elie Fetters captured the three singles matches in straight sets. For the Bobcats, Maddie Reik and Frederica Kokoronis won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Saviah Whitfield and Sarah Lesher combined to win the No. 2 doubles match, both in straight sets.

Susquehannock 5, Dover 0: At Glen Rock, the Warriors received straight-set singles victories from Peyton Joines, Ali Zapach and Georgia Snyder. Anne Jackson and Aneesha Kandala won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Emily Goodfellow and Makani Ross won the No. 2 match in straight sets.

York Catholic 4, West York 1: The visiting Irish received straight-set singles victories from Carina Roberts, Cydney Roberts and Nicole Shellengerg to help them secure the Division II victory. In doubles, Ashlyn Mulligan and Quinn Bupp combined to win the No. tch for the Irish. West York's Justyce Firestone and Rowan Dennis won the No. 2 doubles match.

Delone Catholic 5, Hanover 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes received straight-set singles victories from Olivia Roth, Ella Knox and Brielle Baughman to help them secure the Division II home victory.

Bermudian Springs 4, York Country Day 1: At York Suburban Middle School, the Eagles captured both doubles matches to help them clinch the non-league victory. Leslie Torres and Greta Haley won the No. 1 doubles match, while teammates Ava Leatherman and Ella Somerville won the No. 2 doubles match. Teammates Amelia Gerringer and Molly Karom each won a straight-set singles match. For the Greyhounds, Sarah Gardini won the No. 1 singles match in straight sets.

GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

Delone Catholic 3, Bermudian Springs 0: At McSherrystown, the Squirettes won the match by the scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-17. Meredith Keefer led Delone individually with 13 kills. Teammates Denae Bello had 12 kills and 10 digs, while Emma Anderson had seven aces and seven digs. No Eagles statistics were available.

South Western 3, Red Lion 0: At Red Lion, the Mustangs won the Division I match by the scores of 25-18, 25-12 and 25-12. Lilly Sullivan had eight kills for the Mustangs, while Kellyn Ford had 11 assists, four aces and three kills. Katlyn Grempler added 20 digs and three kills. No Lions statistics were available.

York Catholic 3, Littlestown 0: At Littlestown, the Irish won the Division III match by the scores of 25-23, 25-14, 25-9. Ashley Patterson led the Irish with eight kills and 10 digs. Adeline Phillips chipped in eight digs and seven kills, Grace Grandas had seven digs and four aces and Beitris Boyreau-Millar had 20 assists. For the Thunderbolts, Makayla Branham had 20 assists and seven digs, while teammate Ellie Staub had seven digs and four kills.

West York 3, Susquehannock 1: The Bulldogs went on the road won the Division II match in four sets (25-20, 25-13, 24-26, 25-22). Faith Walker had 22 kills and four aces, while teammates Leah Bazzle had 11 kills and four digs for West York, while Ireland Cotton had 10 kills and Elysa Myers had 30 digs. For the Warriors, Anna Marie Petricevic had 12 kills, 17 digs and three aces, while Emily Wright had 10 kills and 12 digs and Claire Somerville had 31 assists.

GIRLS' SOCCER

Northeastern 3, West York 0: At Manchester, the Bobcats shutout the Bulldogs and captured the Division II home victory. No statistics were available.

BOYS' SOCCER

York Catholic 3, Hanover 2: At Hanover, Christian Ludwig led the Irish to the Division III road victory by scoring two goals and adding an assist. Ryan Oathout scored one goal and added one assist, while Johnny Kelchaw and Andrew Schuler each added assists. For the Nighthawks, Daniel Corbin and Charles Zitto each added one goal apiece.

Littlestown 2, Fairfield 1 (OT): At Littlestown, Leo Guzman found the back of the net at the 3:16 mark of the first overtime to clinch the Division III home victory for the Thunderbolts. Teammate Brandon Morgret scored an earlier second-half goal. For the Green Knights, Victor Garazo scored a second-half goal.