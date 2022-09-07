York Catholic tops Delone Catholic in season-opening volleyball match

Ryan Vandersloot

For the York Dispatch

It’s not typical for two state-ranked girls’ volleyball teams to open the season with a signature rivalry matchup. Unless, of course, those teams are York Catholic and Delone Catholic.

The two parochial rivals have earned the honor of playing one another in the first contest of the York-Adams League Division III regular-season slate for the past five years now. And York Catholic came away with a four-set victory in the 2022 opener on Tuesday.

Whenever those two highly successful programs meet up, however, it’s always a doozy. In fact, if Delone coach Nate Staub had his way, the Irish and Squirettes would face off a half-dozen times in the regular season.

“Sure, it would give (York Catholic coach) Phil (Autrey) and I a little more gray hair and balding, but it would be fun,” Staub said. “It’s always a fun atmosphere and you know what you’re going to get from both sides.”

More:Susquehannock field hockey continues strong start, blanks West York in division battle

More:Stoverstown ends season with shut-out win at Kerrigan Memorial Tournament

More:Spring Grove's explosive offense enough to hold off Kennard-Dale

More:Check out the final scores for Tuesday matches in the York-Adams League

Fans, including a large and loud York Catholic student section, packed the gym Tuesday night. The young but talented Squirettes showed why they entered the night ranked No. 6 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll throughout the night.

But the Irish, who sat just one slot behind Delone at No. 7 in the state rankings, proved that their senior-laded squad was up for the task and then some. York Catholic claimed the first two sets before securing a 25-20, 25-15, 28-30, 25-21 victory in four sets.

“It’s always fun,” Autrey said of his team’s victory. “Now it’s good and bad to start the year with this kind of energy in the gym. And, as a coach, you always worry that you could be a little more prepared, but both teams had the same amount of time. So we are kind of playing even there.”

The skill and experience of the Irish proved to be a big key in the triumph. Senior outside hitter Adeline Phillips tallied 12 kills while junior opposite Ashley Patterson added 10 more in the victory.

The Irish also played at a slightly quicker pace, which gave Delone's defense some trouble throughout the contest.

“Our experience, I think, really did help us out tonight,” Autrey said. “We had some girls really step up who didn’t have a lot of varsity experience, but that’s a testament to our girls that have played varsity for two or three years to kind of shepherd them on the court a bit.”

While fun and helpful in deciding the Division III champion, Tuesday’s battle was less significant than many may believe it to be. The true prize for both sides is a coveted berth into the PIAA Class 2A playoffs in two months. The results from a regular-season clash will only decide seeding for the District 3 Class 2A tournament, in which only one team – the District 3 champion – will earn that ticket to states.

Thus, both programs have loaded their regular-season slates with high-caliber and big-school competition. The Irish have perennially tough rival West York on the regular-season slate in addition to clashes with Sacred Heart (No. 1 in Class 1A) and Holy Redeemer (No. 10 in Class 2A).

Similarly, Delone has Dallastown and York Suburban on their schedule as well as Berks Catholic and Bethlehem Catholic (No. 10 in Class 3A). The Squirettes also scrimmaged defending Class 3A champ Spring Grove (No. 5 in Class 3A) in the preseason.

“Both of our non-league schedules are really tough,” Autrey said. “And why not? I feel I have a deep enough team where playing that kind of schedule won’t wear everyone down. And with us in 2A, we sort of already know we’re not going to be on the bubble for districts so getting to see good competition during the season will prepare us for the postseason.

“That’s better than just trying to go undefeated, which is never our goal. Sure, it would be nice, but it’s never the goal, because once the playoffs come, everyone is undefeated.”