Susquehannock field hockey continues strong start, blanks West York in division battle

Putting the ball in the back of the net sounds simple, but it's not always an easy task. West York field hockey found that out Tuesday against York-Adams League Division II rival Susquehannock.

The visiting Warriors won 8-0 and improved their record to 4–1, while the Bulldogs dropped to 1-1.

Susquehannock head coach Sharon McLaughlin said that despite the win, her team isn't playing to its full potential just yet.

“I don’t think we played well today," she said. "We won, but we have to keep getting better. We can’t just win games. Everybody got some experience today, but we need to focus on improving individual skills."

She said the team needs to have more heart if they want to go for the long haul.

The Warriors led 2-0 after the first period. West York spent spent a lot of time on the offensive side of the field early but couldn’t score. Susquehannock pressured the goal well, scoring any time it had the ball close. They lead 6-0 at halftime.

Bulldogs head coach MacKenzie Farley said the team has a lot to work on.

“We need to play as a team more, space out more," Farley said. "We tend to play more in the center. We have to continue to work at the same things."

Susquehannock entered the game as the top team in Division II field hockey standings. West York had won its only other contest of the year against Dover. But on Tuesday, the Bulldogs were outmatched by a better opponent. They played strong defense but couldn’t find the goalpost on offense.

The Warriors dominated defensively and kept West York from being able to gain any offensive momentum.

Susquehannock star midfielder Lilly Wojcik is back for her junior season. Wojcik led Division II in scoring last season and is also a member of the Team USA U-16 team. She was named the 2021 Division II Player of the Year.

Wojcik, Maggie Grim and Lola Srokau each had two goals for Susquehannock on the day.

The Warriors were 17-7-1 last season and 11-1-1 in the conference. They will be a threat again this season, although they’re still overcoming the lost of first-team Division II all-star forward Addison Roeder and midfielder Megan Stiffler.

Susquehannock's other wins this season came against Susquehanna Township (5-1), Bermudian Springs (7-1) and New Oxford (4-2). The Warriors' lone loss came to Penn Major, 2-0. Their next two games are against Eastern York and Kennard-Dale as they begin the part of their schedule that features several division rivals.

But McLaughlin's team still has its sights set on a deeper playoff run after falling 10-1 against Gwyneed Mercy last fall. And they won't let themselves be satisfied yet.