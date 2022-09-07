High school roundup: South Western girls' tennis tops York Suburban

Staff Report

On a day that saw the majority of scheduled York-Adams League sporting events postponed due to rain, South Western took to the tennis court and came away with a 3-2 victory over York Suburban on Wednesday.

At Hanover, the Mustangs captured a pair of straight-set doubles wins to help them secure the Division I triumph. Lilly Smith and Ahsiana Basit combined to win the No. 1 doubles match 6-3, 6-4 over Shelby Aulthouse and Francesa Messina. South Western's Bryn Sheridan and Paige Coats beat York Suburban's Marcella Rolle and Corrinne Sweigard 6-0, 6-4 to win the No. 2 match.

Teammate Kayley Skibicki won the No. 2 singles match 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 against the Trojans' Claire Hartinger. York Suburban's Abby Miller won the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Cassie Mosqueda, while Anna Ekstrom took the No. 3 singles match 6-3, 6-3 against Mikayla Bond.

BOYS' SOCCER

New Oxford 4, West York 1: At West York, the VISITING Colonials powered their way to the Division II road victory by finding the back of the net four times. Mark Njoroge scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs. No Colonials statistics were available.